New Zealand rugby `` fights for its survival '' amid stopping coronavirus, says official

A New Zealand rugby official deplored that the sport “fights for survival” because matches at all levels have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

General Manager Mark Robinson said “The Breakdown” by Sky Sport New Zealand Tuesday, he did not know if rugby, the country’s national sport, would return and in what form. The All Blacks, the men’s national team, is one of the most recognizable teams in the sport.

“We are fighting for the survival of sport in New Zealand around rugby, and if you cannot be motivated by this challenge and the opportunity beyond it, we will never be motivated,” said Robinson. “It creates anxiety in our game at all levels, from our clubs and the community to our professional ranks.

“We just need to take a little more time to understand the information we need to collect, and then we will be able, hopefully, early next week to start making decisions and give a little more direction and certainty to people. “

Robinson said he was on a conference call with World Rugby but could not say if test matches scheduled for July would take place.

New Zealand rugby has said it may need government help because the company’s closure has put the organization’s finances under strain.

“The government has done a remarkable job of showing leadership,” said Robinson. “In a way that gave us the best opportunity to get on the field earlier.

“If we consider a short time to overcome this COVID-19 and its past, this represents an excellent opportunity to play rugby even earlier.”

The New Zealand Rugby League canceled matches last week until at least May 2. The CEO of the league asked fans to “stay positive” during the epidemic.