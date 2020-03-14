Newborn baby tests coronavirus at London Hospital

A newborn England has been tested positive for coronavirus – the youngest victim in the world.

The mother had been taken to London Hospital a few days earlier, suspected of pneumonia.

Friday night, she and her baby were being treated in separate hospitals.

The mother was tested at North Middlesex Hospital but her positive result was not known until after the birth.

The baby was tested a few minutes after arriving.

Doctors are trying to find out if the tot was infected at birth or if it got the virus in the womb.

This article originally appeared in The sun.