Newfoundlander leads global fight against COVID-19 and wants you to know the facts

There are no confirmed cases of new coronaviruses in Newfoundland and Labrador, and Dr. Bruce Aylward is directing the charge to do so.

The educated doctor at Memorial University in St. John’s was named leader of the World Health Organization’s efforts to contain the virus in China in January.

There is no reason to panic about this disease, but you must be deeply concerned. – Dr. Bruce Aylward

Since then, his expertise has spread around the world. Aylward spoke with St. John’s morning show Tuesday from Geneva.

What does a day in the life of Dr. Bruce Aylward look like today?

I’m not sure you want to know [laughs]. I went to bed around 2 a.m., 3 a.m. this morning and got up at 7 a.m. I spoke with Iraq, I communicated with China, I was on the phone with Italy this morning, as well as some of our internal teams and our senior advisers, and I come across something else in About 15 minutes.

How did you come to lead the mission to China for the World Health Organization?

I have a long experience in the field of large-scale infectious diseases, public health epidemics and humanitarian emergencies. As you may know, I led the first WHO response and then the UN response to the Ebola epidemic in West Africa a few years ago. And so after our general manager here and the president of China met and discussed the escalation of the situation in China in January, they agreed on the value of having an international team to come see, and I was asked to lead the team.

Were you afraid of being in this situation? In terms of the virus itself?

No, frankly. Because remember, viruses are just something that survives in people and they survive in cases – and the people who were closest to these cases, mainly. If you take all of the public health measures that you recommend to the CBC and that you amplify, and that Public Health Canada amplifies, you can reduce your own personal risk to a very, very low level.

What is the biggest challenge you face in preventing the spread of COVID-19?

I think the biggest challenge we have faced is a misunderstanding and often stalling of this problem at the population level.

People are smart. People are concerned about their health. People will do the right things if they have the right information.

Aylward was involved in the fight against the new coronavirus in January when he traveled to China with a team of 25 people to work to stop the spread of the virus. (Greg Baker / AFP / Getty Images)

What we have seen is that people are selecting the data. So they look at the lowest possible case fatality rates and say, “Oh look, it’s like the seasonal flu.” Or they choose, “Oh it doesn’t spread so quickly because of that”, or “Oh it only affects older ones, I’m safe.” None of these propositions is true.

There is no reason to panic about this disease, but you must be deeply concerned. It’s not the seasonal flu. It is an order of magnitude [with] a tenfold mortality rate – at least – higher. Yes, it strikes vulnerable populations, but it can strike any age, let’s be very, very clear – especially between the thirties and sixties and the older population.

If people understand all these things, they will play ball. And I find that the biggest challenge is that people do not always receive enough clear information.

How does this effort compare to some of the others you have participated in?

Someone asked me yesterday if the different people I worked on before this were dress rehearsals, and one of the things I pointed out is that there really is no rehearsal general because each of these epidemics and viruses is different.

You learn some things from the Ebola epidemic in West Africa, and you learn other things driving the Zika response, which was a more global response and a pathogen that evolved in a different way. Then you learn something from yellow fever.

Aylward speaks at a World Health Organization press conference on February 19, 2016 on the Zika virus. (Martial Trezzini / Keystone via AP)

So, each of them, you pick up little pieces that help you when it comes to dealing with a completely new virus, this one.

The big things that you learn are really about how to work through that interface of public health, health system and whole-of-government, which is so essential for a successful response.

You remained very optimistic about the control of the virus. You said that you think containment is always possible. Is that still what you think?

It is not what I believe. This is the reality of the virus.

The important thing that we learned in China, and I think it was a surprise to me and to the very great experts that we had on the team, is that you can actually control a virus that spreads through the air with some old-fashioned public health measures.

The virus that we know best in this regard is the flu, and it moves so quickly. Conventional wisdom is that it is not possible to slow them down this way.

What we saw in China was with the rigorous approach and the right population measures – that is, hand washing, case finding, finding their contacts, etc. deaths. These lessons are really, really, clear.

So it’s not that I remain optimistic. I expect people to operate on the evidence and reduce the risk.

Learn more about CBC Newfoundland and Labrador