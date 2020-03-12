News about coronaviruses seems to increase as epidemic spreads

The night of March 11, 2020, we may remember the moment when the coronavirus trigger reaches a new level of severity in the United States

In just two hours, the Americans heard an astonishing series of announcements as the spread of the virus – also known as COVID-19 – continued. The dizzying series of developments came as fears related to coronaviruses continued to wreak havoc on the financial markets, which entered the bear market and headed for another day of red on Thursday, as futures fell more than 1,200 points.

Around 9 p.m. ET Wednesday, President Trump told the nation of the Oval Office that he called for a temporary stop on air travel to the United States from Europe, excluding flights from Great Britain and those carrying cargo, in order to contain the spread of the virus.

“The virus will have no chance against us. No nation is more prepared and more resilient,” said Trump.

At around 10:00 p.m. actor Tom Hanks revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson had tested positive for virus in Australia.

Around the same time, the NBA announced that it was suspending its basketball season until further notice, after a Utah jazz player tested positive.

Then around 11 p.m. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the postponement from the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in New York – a tradition older than America itself.

All four announcements arrived on the same day as the World Health Organization declared the epidemic a pandemic and as confirmed cases in the United States have surpassed the 1200 mark – and as the nation grappling with a problem for which no clear outcome was immediately in sight.

In the United States, public gatherings such as conventions, conferences and concerts – even TV shows with a live audience – have been canceled or reduced.

March Madness? College basketball games will only be played with “essential staff and limited family support,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said on Wednesday. according to the Indianapolis Star.

Public tours of the White House and US Capitol? These were temporarily halted – “with great caution,” said the White House on its telephone line for information on visitors, the Washington Examiner reported.

As of early Thursday, more than 110 countries have reported at least one case of the new coronavirus, Time magazine reports.

According to reports, more than 126,000 cases have been reported worldwide, including more than 68,000 recoveries. The global death toll rose early on Thursday to more than 4,600.