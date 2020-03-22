Newt Gingrich: After the Coronavirus, How to Restore America’s Economic Health?

It has become too clear that the coronavirus the pandemic is not only a question of global health, but also an economic one. Indeed, the virus has a major impact on the American and world economies because it spreads quickly in the United States and in the world.

the stock Exchange has dropped dramatically since late February. On Monday, we saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average suffer its third percentage decline in a day.

The big cities are closing their doors. California governor Gavin Newsom even ordered the state’s 40 million residents to stay home except for essential activities. An increasing number of other governors are also telling people to leave their homes only when absolutely necessary.

As bars, restaurants, gymnasiums and other places where we meet socially close, many hourly workers lose their jobs. The travel industry, including airlines and hotels, faces vacations and layoffs. Many small businesses are suffering.

We are all preparing for the economic impact that the coronavirus could have on us.

But what is the good economic policy that we should pursue at this time? Do we send $ 1,000 checks to everyone who needs money? Or are we spurring the economy with tax measures that will stimulate the hardest hit companies so they can keep their workforce?

These questions are particularly urgent as a stimulus bill to combat the economic fallout from the virus is making its way through Congress.

I discuss how the US economy should be supported during the episode from my podcast “Newt’s World”.

Fortunately, America entered this pandemic with a strong economy under President Trump, with low unemployment and strong and steady growth. We therefore start from a stronger position than other countries which also treat coronavirus. That said, the virus will harm the US economy.

Obviously, we have no other choice in the immediate short term than to close, to distance ourselves from others and to stop doing as much of our regular activities. We hope this will starve the virus and start to break its momentum.

This shock and admiration campaign will last two or three weeks; it won’t work for two or three months. Frankly, we can’t stop 330 million people from doing nothing for more than two weeks.

Instead, we’re going to have to think about how we restart the economy, how we gradually reintegrate people and reopen stores. Some people are badly needed to start planning how we will become a country of growth and prosperity.

My two guests this week – Stephen Moore, member of the Heritage Foundation; and Charles Payne, host of “Make Money With Charles Payne” on Fox Business – are two of these people.

I think my conversations with them are a great place to start. We discuss in detail the benefits of suspending the payroll tax, how to prevent companies from going bankrupt and laying off workers, the effects of direct payments to Americans, and many other pressing problems in these unusual economic times.

I hope you will listen to the episode because we are not only preparing for an economy damaged by a pandemic, but we are also planning how to rebuild that economy so that it becomes as strong as before.

