Newt Gingrich: Coronavirus crisis makes some leaders believe they have decision-making capacity similar to that of God

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

One of the side effects of fighting Coronavirus pandemic was the effort of some politicians to take power and go wild.

Lord Acton was right when he said, “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power absolutely corrupts.” The problem is not that leaders take silver, but rather that they lose all connection with reality and begin to believe that they have the divine capacity to make brilliant decisions for the stupid masses.

We are witnessing this effect to a disturbing degree in the midst of the coronavirus – particularly among the political left, where there is a pattern of people in positions of authority believing that they are superior, both intellectually and morally, to people that they are supposed to serve.

NEWT GINGRICH: LIKE MARIE ANTOINETTE, PRINCESS PELOSI ENJOY LUXURY BUT IGNORE THE NEEDS OF DESPERATE PEOPLE

I thought it was important to discuss this tyranny of the left when episode from my podcast “Newt’s World”. Indeed, one of the least discussed, but most critical, aspects of the reopening of the country must be the overthrow of the government, which in some states and localities has taken power in absurd and shocking ways.

More Opinion

Michigan Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer has provided us with a perfect case study of politicians imposing Orwellian measures supposed to fight the coronavirus.

April 9, Whitmer sign an executive decree stipulating that the stores must “close the areas dedicated to carpets or floors, furniture, garden centers and nurseries and painting”. The order also prohibited all gatherings, regardless of their size, including in private homes.

In addition, if Michigan residents own more than one house, Whitman has prohibited them from traveling with each other.

In Vermont, the Trade and Community Development Agency is direction so-called big box retailers such as Walmart, Target and Costco “with in-store sales of food, beverages and pharmacy, as well as electronics, toys, clothing, etc. to stop sales in person non-essential items to reduce the number of people entering stores. “

Here you have examples of government not only prohibiting Americans from entering their own homes, but also deciding for Americans which products are essential and which are not.

These examples are just a taste of what some politicians and bureaucrats are doing today to take power in the name of fighting the coronavirus. I discuss many other cases that violate some of our most sacred and fundamental rights – including freedom of religion – on the episode.

There is no place in the Constitution that gives the government the power to discriminate and decide which businesses it likes and doesn’t like. But politicians can use a problem or crisis like the coronavirus as an excuse to become considerably more involved in making decisions about your life without your having a say.

As we emerge from the immediate crisis, we should ask ourselves some big questions. How quickly can we bring government back to the rule of law? How quickly can we reduce the overwhelming desire of bureaucracy and politicians to control everything?

Remember, as important as the economy is, our personal and political freedom is just as important.

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWSLETTER NOTICE

In fact, we are in a campaign on three fronts.

One front is to defeat the virus now and this fall, if it returns.

The second front is to revive the economy.

And the third front is to restore the rule of law, the Constitution and individual freedom where they were lost. We must be ready to regain our personal freedom and political rights as the coronavirus recedes.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

I hope you will listen to the episode and help your friends and family recognize that these takeovers by bureaucrats and politicians pose a direct threat to the rule of law.

In addition, I hope you will listen to several episodes that I will publish next week as part of my ongoing series on breakthroughs in healthcare during the coronavirus. The sooner we stop this virus, the faster we can reverse these recent overruns by the government.

To read, hear and watch more reviews from Newt Gingrich, visit Gingrich360.com.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE BY NEWT GINGRICH