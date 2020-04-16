Newt Gingrich: Coronavirus treatment – how old therapy can help fight a new virus

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

A major key to beating the new coronavirus will be the development of a range of therapies that will allow us to lead normal lives as we defeat the disease.

The discovery and development of therapies can happen much faster than the search for a vaccine. Indeed, with HIV / AIDS we have not yet found a vaccine. In fact, a recent estimate is that 2030 may be the first date that a vaccine against this virus can be expected. However, the number of successful therapies has greatly reduced the danger of HIV / AIDS.

With COVID-19We have the advantage that over the years we have developed a number of therapies to help people recover from contagious diseases. One such therapy is the use of convalescent plasma. This uses the blood of a person who has survived and recovered from the virus to help strengthen the immune system of those infected.

DAVID BOSSIE: CORONAVIRUS AND TRUMP – WELL-ASSURED MEDIA ATTACKS HAVE NO MATCH FOR THIS PRESIDENT

Convalescent serum (plasma) has been used in many pandemics in the past, including Spanish influenza in 1918, convalescent measles in 1934 and mumps in 1946. The practice ended after the 1950s due to the discovery blood-borne pathogens and because many new vaccines have been developed to start preventing these diseases.

More recently, convalescent plasma has been used in other coronavirus diseases, including SARS coronavirus in 2003. A study of 80 patients in Hong Kong found that convalescent plasma therapy had an exit rate of patients higher than those who had not been treated (58.3% versus 15.6%).

CLICK HERE TO GET THE NOTICE NEWSLETTER

In addition, in the current COVID-19 pandemic, China and Italy have used convalescent plasma as treatment and the new data is encouraging. However, it is important to note that these data are not based on controlled clinical trials.

Human recovery serum is an option for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 disease that may be readily available when there are enough people who have recovered and can donate serum containing immunoglobulins – or blood with antibodies developed to fight the virus.

More Opinion

As we are just beginning to develop the ability to treat COVID-19 with convalescent plasma, it has already saved lives.

When Stacie Rathel’s husband Michael Kevin Rathel, 52, was admitted to the intensive care unit at Orlando Health Regional Medical Center infected with COVID-19, Stacie and her three children felt helpless. Because the virus is so contagious, they could not visit him. As her health worsened, Stacie contacted a few close friends, who in turn shared their story on social media.

Of course, Stacie also kept in close contact with her husband’s doctors about her condition. As her health continued to decline to the point of being placed on a ventilator, the Orlando doctors suggested trying a convalescent plasma. This new therapeutic treatment for patients with COVID-19 was just OK by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this month.

If you know someone who has recovered from COVID-19, encourage them to consider giving blood to save the lives of others.

There are some known risks associated with convalescent plasma therapy. Patients could potentially have a reaction to the transfusion or could be exposed to other infectious diseases. However, in an early risk-benefit analysis, convalescent plasma suggests benefits for all age groups.

Hoping to save Michael, the family agreed and Stacie’s race to save her husband’s life began. But she had to find a blood donor who met strict criteria. The donor needed:

a previous diagnosis of COVID-19 documented from a laboratory test;

complete resolution of symptoms at least 14 days before donation;

to test negative for COVID-19;

a blood group compatible with that of her husband;

and the blood had to be donated by an establishment approved and registered by the FDA.

And, of course, there are forms to fill out. Many, many forms.

Stacie turned to social media to find her “needle in a haystack”. Fortunately, she found a donor match for her husband with James Crocker, a survivor of COVID-19. Her husband received the plasma treatment on April 8.

Michael came out of his medical coma on Easter morning. His wife shared a FaceTime video with local news. He is still ventilated, but he breathes alone 60% of the time. (Convalescent plasma usually takes three to five days to work.)

According to Michael’s doctor, George Ralls, “He’s improved steadily. It’s very promising. We’re very optimistic. We’re doing everything we can to lead him to a full recovery… It’s really encouraging to see the number of patients willing to try anything. “

The major problem we are facing at the moment is that the plasma donated by survivors recovered from COVID-19 is rare. We just don’t have enough large-scale donors. Although, as we see, people are recovering from COVID-19, the donor pool will increase over time. Then it’s a matter of collection, processing and distribution.

If you know someone who has recovered from COVID-19, encourage them to consider giving blood to save the lives of others. The FDA regulates who can donate convalescent plasma and how it should be collected. To learn more about who can donate, visit the COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project national project website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Newt’s World this week, I’m joined by Dr. Arturo Casadevall, who is both a doctor of medicine and a doctor of philosophy and president of molecular microbiology and immunology at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. He has been a leading national voice in the development of convalescent plasma therapy to treat COVID-19.

With the emergence of new treatments like this, we will defeat this virus. I look forward to sharing more with you about these interventions and treatments in the future.

To read, hear and watch more of Newt’s comments, visit Gingrich360.com.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE BY NEWT GINGRICH