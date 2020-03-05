Next-generation missiles can hostage leaders during conflicts.

Advances in missile technology by both Russia and China could paralyze leaders and decision makers in crisis, Canadian Supreme Commander warned in a Wednesday speech.

The words of General Jonathan Vance, chief of defense staff, speaks of the urgency of reconsidering the continental defense system and agreements decades ago in one of the toughest and most powerful things ever.

The speech begins when the liberal government is working on how to upgrade the aerospace warning system at the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD). It is an expensive, multi-billion, multi-year proposal that was not funded as part of the country’s defense strategy.

Both Russia and China have begun to field advanced systems, including steerable cruise missiles, and more importantly, hypersonic missiles and glide vehicles.

Vance said Russia poses the most serious imminent military threat to the continent.

Hypersonic missiles can travel at speeds several times the speed of sound, and there are no currently available intercepting or shooting techniques available.

“We are facing more advanced conventional missiles that can be launched from a distance, move faster, are more mobile,” Vance said at the Ottawa Conference on Security and Defense.

“More importantly, they have the potential to retain decision-making hostages in North America during conflict periods, much less threatening our military production capacity and critical infrastructure. Modest attacks Even that can hinder or undermine the response to the Canadian crisis or critical infrastructure. “

He added that addressing these challenges requires improved monitoring and command and control capabilities.

Last summer, CBC News reported that military leaders in both Canada and the United States sketched and resolved the capabilities needed for the modified NORAD.

Vence said that a further open debate later this year on Wednesday began work to identify and determine the “scope and cost” of modernization.

Rob Hubert, a defense expert at the University of Calgary, describes the new generation of missiles as “ game changers, ” and in some respects, military planners and political leaders were first introduced more than 50 years ago by ballistic missiles. Placed in the same troublesome space as when it appeared.

Not “fear”

At that time, there was no defense against the first intercontinental rocket.

Critics argue that hypersonic missiles are now a reality, as successive US governments have pushed the development of ballistic missile defense systems.

Vance challenged the audience of defense and foreign policy officials and scholars to undertake discussions

“I’m not talking about the monster of fear, not about sensationalism. We’re talking about honest and informed discussions about the world we’re in,” he said. Was.

At this time, Americans have not yet fully developed their own hypersonic missile capabilities, but the Pentagon states this week that it will launch weapons on all branches, including the Air Force, Navy, Army, and Marines. Was.

U.S. Strategy Commander Admiral Charles Richard, who testified before the Senate Military Committee in Washington last month, sought to reassure Congressmen that the United States had adequate deterrence.

“I’m convinced that this country has the capacity to create the abilities we have,” he said.

The Trump administration has proposed spending $ 3.2 billion on hypersonic weapons with a budget for 2021. This is a 23% increase over 2019.

The Arctic needs attention, Vance says

In a Wednesday speech, Vance argued that threats to both Canada and the United States were more complex than missiles.

“Defending North America is not just having the best point or area air defenses,” he said.

“The military must have the capacity to help maintain its resilience as a nation, and the right abilities to maintain a credible deterrence stance.”

Vance listed the Arctic as one of the areas that needed special attention.

“The Arctic is increasingly concerned as a means of access,” he said.

“This requires strengthening interagency and multilateral partnerships, increasing surveillance and military capabilities, and increasing military bases, planning and maintenance capabilities in the Arctic.”