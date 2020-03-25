NFL CEOs Urge League to Extend Project Date on Coronavirus Impact: Report

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

The NFL and its chief executives are in a skirmish over the advisability of postponing the project in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, making teamwork and testing difficult.

A managing sub-committee voted Tuesday to recommend Commissioner Roger Goodell to move the project from its scheduled dates of April 23 to April 25, ESPN reported.

CEOs are concerned that there is not enough time to gather information about prospects before the project due to safety precautions surrounding physical activity and training due to the pandemic. The league has backed down just one league meeting and has canceled public events related to the Las Vegas draft.

Some team officials have argued that this would disadvantage them because some facilities are open for training and a handful of states are locked, ESPN reported.

“I think a lot of the owners are not being sold on schedule,” a league source told the media. “Of course, the owners of power call the shots. In addition, add to the fact that April will be the most difficult month with this virus. It’s really a bad look, ”added the source.

The league is already ready to make radical changes to the selection process. Instead, the project should be done from inside a TV studio, and it won’t be in Las Vegas at all, according to the Los Angeles Times. The exact location of the studio is unknown.

With teams already banning staff travel before the draft, it is unlikely that all 32 would be at risk of exposure to the coronavirus. So far, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is the only member of the NFL community to test positive for the virus.

