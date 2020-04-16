NFL Mock Draft 2020: Jordan Love Takes Up the Board While Another Better Prospect Falls

The NFL draft is a week away and league teams are trying to navigate the rocky waters to try to spot college prospects during the coronavirus pandemic.

the Cincinnati Bengals have been on the clock since the end of the 2019 season, ending the year with a record of 2-14. The Bengals have a chance to choose a player who changes the franchise to No. 1 choice, which they did in 2003 when they selected No. 1 Carson Palmer in the overall standings.

FoxNews.com writers Ryan Gaydos, Paulina Dedaj, Dan Canova and Chris Ciaccia contributed to a one-ride mock-up project for the 2020 event.

Read below for the selections.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE

**

1). BENGALS CINCINNATI: JOE BURROW, QB

Joe Burrow That’s what the Cincinnati Bengals need right now – a franchise-changing superstar and an Ohio kid who can get the franchise back on track. The Heisman Trophy winner returns to the state that started it all.

**

2). WASHINGTON REDSKINS: CHASE YOUNG, DE

Chase Young, at 6 feet 5 inches and 265 pounds, has the highest floor and the highest ceiling of all players in this project. Ron Rivera has been working Julius Peppers 2.0 for at least the next five years.

**

3). STRAIT LIONS: JEFF OKUDAH, BC

Ohio State’s best defensive back is the Ohio State Jeff Okudah and he’s going to go to Detroit. Okudah will replace Darius Slay, who was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. Okudah made its mark on college play during its sophomore and junior seasons. In the second year, he recorded a total of 32 tackles and eight assists. In his junior season, he recorded 28 tackles and three interceptions. He was also a finalist for the Jim Thorpe Prize.

**

4). NEW YORK GIANTS: ISAIAH SIMMONS, LB

Giants GM Dave Gettelman long coveted offensive linemen, but Isaiah SimmonsPositional flexibility (it can play safety, linebacker and rush the ferryman), as well as bizarre athleticism (the Simmons 6 foot 4, 239 pounds ran a 4.440 under) make this knife of the Swiss army the perfect fit for the modern NFL.

**

5). MIAM DOLPHINS: TUA TAGOVAILOA, QB

After months of speculation about whether or not they wanted to, the Miami Dolphins ended the NFL’s most underprivileged secret by drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Compared to left-handed Drew Brees for his precision and otherworldly precision, Tagovailoa has been judged to be 100% healthy by Miami doctors, who are not worried about his bizarre hip injury recurring. Miami gets its best QB since Dan Marino in 1984.

**

6). LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: JORDAN LOVE, QB

The Chargers lead state quarterback Utah Jordan Love with the No. 6 pick. Love will sit behind Tyrod Taylor before taking over, and he will have a chance to succeed right away with wide receivers Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and tight end Hunter Henry at his disposal. Love offers much higher cap than Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert and Chargers will be willing to take that risk

**

7). CAROLINE PANTHERS: DERRICK BROWN, DL

Auburn Derrick Brown makes perfect sense for head coach Matt Rhule as he seeks to strengthen his defense in a season that many already call reconstruction. At 6 feet 4 inches and 326 pounds, Brown is sure to be a starter for his first year.

**

8). ARIZONA CARDINALS: Tristan Wirfs, OL

After swapping for wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Cardinals should focus on protecting their franchise quarterback Kyler Murray. During his junior season, Tristan Wirfs dominated more than 13 games, 10 in the right tackle, three in the left tackle, which earned him a nod from the American team in second team in 2019 as well as the honors of the Big Ten Offensive Line Player of the Year.

**

9). JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: JAVON KINLAW, DL

As second-year quarterback Gardner Minshew takes the reins, the Jaguars are looking for a starter to provide consistent support along the interior defensive line. Javon Kinlaw offers the same size and power as Derrick Brown in No. 9 overall. After recording 35 tackles, six sacks in 12 starts last season, Kinlaw won the first Associated Press All-America team and the first All- DRY.

**

ten). CLEVELAND BROWNS: ANDREW THOMAS, OL

Andrew Thomas is arguably the best offensive lineman in the repechage. The former Georgia Bulldogs attack No. 10 with the Browns and will have the honor of blocking Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb for the foreseeable future.

**

11). NEW YORK JETS: MEKHI BECTON, OL

Despite the fact that the top three WRs are still on the field, the Jets take the first tackle on the board and select Louisville’s attacking tackle Mekhi Becton. At nearly 6 feet 8 inches and over 360 pounds, Becton ran a 5.1 40 yard dash at the NFL Combine. This kind of athletics, combined with its 35 55/8 inch arms, does not occur very often. New Jets general manager Joe Douglas believes Becton can protect the blind side of Sam Bradford for the next 10 to 12 years.

**

12). RAIDERS LAS VEGAS: JERRY JEUDY, WR

At # 12, the Las Vegas Raiders go with the Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy. At 6 feet 1 inch and 193 pounds, Jeudy is the best wide receiver hope for this year’s NFL draft. In his second year at Alabama, Jeudy was the recipient of the Biletnikoff Award, which is awarded to the best national receiver. Jeudy, who had 68 receptions for 1,315 yards and 14 touchdowns, was also a quintessential player on the American first team. Jeudy will replace another former Crimson Tide offside player, Amari Cooper, who was traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018.

**

13). SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: CEEDEE LAMB, WR

At No. 13, the San Francisco 49ers were shocked to still see the wide receiver CeeDee Lamb available on the map, so the Niners decided to ride with the Oklahoma product. To support All-Pro tight end George Kittle and wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who is coming out of a sensational rookie season, Lamb will fill the void for the wide receiver that the 49ers need. As a senior, Lamb was an American consensus, when he finished with 62 receptions for 1,327 receiving yards with 14 touchdowns, which was tied for fifth in the country.

**

14). BUCANEERS DE TAMPA BAY: JEDRICK WILLS, OL

The Buccaneers are looking to add depth to Tom Brady with Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills, who is sure to be a newbie to his rookie season. While size may be of concern to some, Bruce Arians is confident that Wills will be able to recreate his performance on the offensive line of Tide who placed third nationally last season.

**

15). DENVER BRONCOS: C.J. HENDERSON, BC

Denver Broncos to take cornerback C.J. Henderson out of Florida with choice # 15. After Jeff Okudah, Ohio State product, Henderson is by far the best in the job. The Broncos have allowed All-Pro cornerback Chris Harris to get away from division rival Los Angeles Chargers, which means they absolutely need the job. A potential corner, to accompany a deadly pass rush starring Bradley Chubb and Von Miller, the Broncos are doing whatever it takes to rebuild their defense to help sophomore quarterback Drew Lock.

**

16). ATLANTA FALCONS: K’LAVON CHAISSON, LB

The departure of Vic Beasley this offseason has left a big hole in the defense of the Falcons, making K’Lavon Chaisson the perfect choice for the No. 16 overall choice. While his short period at LSU leaves room for concern, having Dante Fowler gives the Falcons room to prepare Chaisson for a second-year starter.

**

17). DALLAS COWBOYS: HENRY RUGGS III, WR

The Cowboys have just spent $ 100 million on Amari Cooper, but with the first two cornerbacks off the shelf, Jerry Jones strengthens his strength, writing an Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs III. Ruggs ran a dash less than 4.3 by 40 yards with which he was “disappointed”. Ruggs isn’t just a speed demon either. He dropped a year-round pass. He is a special talent.

**

18). MIAMI DOLPHINS: XAVIER MCKINNEY, S

Miami has secured its offensive quarterback of the future with third choice and is looking to add its defensive quarterback, selecting Alabama safety Xavier McKinney. McKinney led Nick Saban’s defense in Alabama and has been compared to the Earl of Baltimore S. McKinney will play with a chip on his shoulder and replace Minkah Fiztpatrick in this Miami high school, which has been restocked with Byron Jones.

**

19). RAIDERS LAS VEGAS: A.J. TERRELL, BC

After responding to wide receiver need with their first draft pick, the Las Vegas Raiders will take cornerback AJ Terrell leaves Clemson with No. 19 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Last year, the Raiders drafted the half back from Clemson Trayvon Mullen, and with this choice from Terrell, these teammates would be reunited in silver and black in Las Vegas.

**

20). JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: GRANT DELPIT, S

There is no doubt that Grant Delpit has been instrumental in the success of LSU this season. After posting 65 tackles, 4.5 for loss, two sacks, two interceptions and seven assists in 14 starts, Delpit won the second Associated Press All-American team and the first all conference team in 2019. three years provides the experience and skills to back up Minshew.

**

21). PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: KENNETH MURRAY, LB

The Eagles need a wide receiver, but Kenneth Murray is a plug-and-play linebacker in the mold of Luke Kuechly. At 241 pounds, Murray has lightning speed and is an explosive athlete. Mature beyond his years (he helped take care of his siblings with special needs), Murray will be a blue collar player who will be loved by the faithful of the Eagles.

**

22). MINNESOTA VIKINGS: JUSTIN JEFFERSON, WR

The Vikings traded Stefon Diggs for a few draft picks and now need another large, solid receiver to team up with Adam Thielen. Justin Jefferson falls into that perfect slot. In his last season for the LSU, Jefferson was at the end of 111 receptions for Burrow in a national championship season for the Tigers. He also had 1,540 receiving yards with 18 touchdowns.

**

23). PATRIOTS OF NEW ENGLAND: COLE KMET, TE

The New England Patriots begin their slow offensive reconstruction by drafting tight wing Notre Dame Cole Kmet. At 6 feet 6 inches, 262 pounds, Kmet is a clone of Rob Gronkowski who will help in the development of quarterback Jarrett Sitdham. Bill Belichick likes the three-cone drill more than most and Kmet’s 7.44-second time was among the best in the position. Its 10.5-inch mittens and sound lock don’t hurt either.

**

24). NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: J.K. DOBBINS, RB

Talk about the luck of the draw. This year’s draft has allowed GM to fill the necessary holes on the offensive line and with such a deep pool of wide and talented receivers, the Saints are able to spot one of the best defenders with choice # 24. Dobbins won the second team of the American team Associated Press and won last year’s Big Ten Running Back award after ranking among the country’s leaders with 21 touchdowns.

**

25). MINNESOTA VIKINGS: YETUR GROSS-MATOS, DL

Yetur Gross-Matos, the Penn State star, had 9 1/2 bags with in 2019 and has the opportunity to thrive in a 3-4 defense with Danielle Hunter, Anthony Barr and Eric Hendricks.

**

26). MIAMI DOLPHINS: JOSH JONES, OL

Miami Dolphins select Houston offensive lineman Josh Jones with 26th pick. Jones can play right or left and with Tagovailoa as the quarterback of the franchise, tackling on the right is more important. It has grown rapidly in recent weeks and Miami continues to rebuild.

**

27). SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: A.J. EPENESA, DE

With pick # 27, the Seattle Seahawks roll with the Iowa defensive end A J. Epenesa. The Seahawks are not expected to give up on Jadeveon Clowney, so they will ride with Epenesa and prepare him to be the next best defender for the Seahawks. As a junior last season, Epenesa finished with 49 tackles and 11.5 sacks, to accompany four forced fumbles in 13 starts for the Hawkeyes. He received honors from the Associated Press All-American second team, as well as first team recognition for all conferences.

**

28). BALTIMORE RAVENS: TREVON DIGGS, BC

The Ravens have Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters in their high school. Diggs could potentially sit behind them and learn more about the NFL high school while he waits for his time to start. Plus, having a young, healthy backup for either veteran is not necessarily a bad thing.

**

29). TENNESSEE TITANS: JAYLON JOHNSON, BC

With only Malcolm Butler and Adoree ‘Jackson as the only notable starters, the Titans choose Jaylon Johnson to solve their cornerback problem. He posted an 11-assist team break, 36 tackles and two interceptions in 2019 and won the second Associated Press All-American team and the first All-Pac-12 team.

**

30). GREEN BAY PACKERS: JALEN REAGOR, WR

Aaron Rodgers gets another target to throw. Jalen Reagor is a 5 foot 11 inch 195 pound perspective. Reagor is ranked among the top wide receivers in this recovery class after carrying 43 receptions for 611 yards and five touchdowns in 12 starts last season.

**

31). SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: PATRICK QUEEN, LB

At choice # 31, the San Francisco 49ers will add depth to their linebacker core with Patrick Queen of LSU. The Tigers are historically known for producing the best players in the job, most recently with Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and Deion Jones of the Atlanta Falcons. Queen will be paired with Kwon Alexander, also an LSU product, as well as Pro Bowler Fred Warner, to form a linebacker trio that will be one of the best in the NFL.

**

32). KANSAS TOWNSHIP: ANDRE SWIFT, RB

And with the final choice of the first round, the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs selects Georgia D’Andre Swift to add to his already powerful attack, giving MVP quarterback Patrick Mahomes another weapon at his disposal. If this scenario were to be played out, Swift would be the undisputed top of the ball carrier for recruits in fantasy football. We all know how much head coach Andy Reid loves his rear, and with Damien Williams, an undrafted player, the only real competition in this position, Swift will easily take over as a cow for Kansas City.