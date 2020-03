TOKYO (AP) – Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will propose a one-year postponement for the Tokyo Olympics during talks with IOC President Thomas Bach, JapanNHK public television reported on Tuesday.

Abe said a postponement is inevitable if the 2020 Games cannot be held in full in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe had telephone conversations with Bach after the IOC announced that it would make a decision on the Tokyo Games over the next four weeks.