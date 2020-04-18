NIH chief coronavirus researcher suggested pandemic could be “genocide,” said doctors would let blacks die

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett, who is describes by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) as “main” member of the US government team racing to find a coronavirus vaccine, engaged in online theories describing the pandemic as “black genocide” and condemned what it called “systematic oppression” of whites, a review of his social media posts by “Tucker Carlson tonight” reveals.

Corbett also reposted a tweet urging Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), and Dr. Jerome Adams, the surgeon general, to “check” their “privilege”.

On Friday evening, a health and social services (HHS) official told Fox News: “HHS professional ethics officials are investigating the matter.” Fox News learns the investigation is taken “very seriously” because posting unprofessional social media posts about sensitive government work may violate federal ethical guidelines.

Corbett, 34, is an immunologist at the Vaccine Research Center, a division of NIAID. In his social media posts, first reported on Friday by “Tucker Carlson tonight,” Corbett adopts a surprisingly relaxed and complicit tone. Her biography on Twitter reads: “Virology. Vaccinology. Vaginology. Vinoology. My tweets are mine. My science is that of the world.”

On March 29, Corbett tweeted an article from Bloomberg on how the poor die at higher rates of coronavirus. In her tweet, she said doctors would deliberately choose to deny fans to black Americans, leaving them to die instead.

“I’m tweeting for people who will die when doctors have [sic] to choose who gets the last fan and ultimately … who lives, “wrote Corbett.” Poor people. And, while the article doesn’t say so explicitly … black. “

Someone replied to Corbett on April 9, “It’s so scary to think about it. I know that in the end, people will be turned back or left for dead because they are black. Corbett replied the same day, “Yes. Both.”

Another user said, “They hate us. This virus is a safe way to get rid of us without having to lift a finger. Corbett replied, “Some have gone so far as to call it genocide.” I plead the fifth. “

April 11, Corbett the implied blacks are “condemned”.

“I pray that the policies reflect this is [sic] “she wrote, referring to the fight against systemic racism.” They must or will also be condemned in the next pandemic. “

Adams, the general surgeon, said last week at a press conference that black Americans suffer more from obesity, diabetes and other ailments that increase the risk of death from coronavirus.

After Adams advised black Americans to avoid cigarettes and alcohol to project their health during the epidemic, Corbett retweeted another user’s thread saying the suggestion was “offensive because they ignore the systemic racism “. This thread ended up saying, “Dr. Fauci and Dr. Adams, check your privilege. Think critically. Stop spreading harmful fallacies that support white supremacy. “

Corbett herself commented, “Paste this thread here because it is correctly placed. Black people no longer die because of their behavior. He’s just a cop to adjust responsibility.”

CORONAVIRUS TIMELINE SHOWS A POSSIBLE QUANTITY OF FLIP-FLOPS BY THE MEDIA, OTHERS

And, in a Twitter argument last week, Corbett said that “merit [is] defined by prejudices. Another user replied, “So can we just dismiss everything that white men are involved with because they are inherently malicious?”

Corbett’s response: “White men are not fired. But the systems they (ancestor or current) organized are. “

When the poster asked Corbett if she was advancing an “immoral” notion, she replied, “No, not at all. Nothing is immoral in dismantling systematic oppression.”

Meanwhile, some of Corbett’s other posts suggested that she appreciated her role to an unusual degree.

“What could be better than bomb data sent by e-mail (at 5.30 p.m.) by fully represented team members in beautiful colors and clear labeling ???” she wrote on Thursday. “I’ll wait…”

On March 20, she wrote: “Last year I made * 17 * trips (weekends in the country and the like); this year I canceled the vacations from the bucket list (Netherlands , Spain, Jamaica, Greece). This is the reason why the “millennials” should fight for the funding of research for future pandemics … We deserve to be in the streetz! “

On March 19, Corbett apparently tried to explain his tone on Twitter. “I decided to take matters into my own hands when I saw people being excluded from management and the press and the … you understand,” she wrote. “So … I’m here” COVID-19 “, but make fashion.”

In an interview with CNN earlier this month, who called Corbett “NIH’s leading scientists for coronavirus vaccine research”, Corbett told Anderson Cooper and Dr. Sanjay Gupta that “many of our Previous projects “- including MERS and SARS research – informed the government’s ongoing research on coronavirus vaccines.

Generally speaking, Corbett told hosts that a specific protein would play a key role in vaccination efforts. She also said that the “rapid response” of the vaccine has improved in recent years, in part because “we have studied the development of coronavirus vaccines in the past 7 years, especially under my leadership, the team studied this development of coronavirus for 5 years “.

Various other media – including The New York Times and Fox News – have already covered Corbett’s role as lead researcher on coronaviruses.

Fox News reported earlier this week that Corbett was long regarded as a superstar scientist. She obtained a full scholarship at the University of Maryland in Baltimore County, where she majored in biology and sociology.

She received a doctorate from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill in 2014 and joined the NIH’s Vaccine Research Center as a postdoctoral fellow the same year.

Frank Miles of Fox News contributed to this report.