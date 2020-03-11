NIH Fauci Warns Congress Against Coronavirus: “It Will Get Worse”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, told Congress that if the current outbreak of coronavirus continues to affect Americans nationally, the worst is yet to come.

Fauci testified before the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday during a hearing on the federal government’s preparedness and response to the outbreak.

WASHINGTON PROHIBITS MEETINGS OF MORE THAN 250 PEOPLE IN THE SEATTLE AREA, OTHER STATES ARE REACTING LIKE US GRAPPLES WITH THE DEVELOPMENT OF CORONAVIRUS

“The bottom line is, it will get worse,” said Fauci when committee chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y, asked for a prediction.

The head of the National Institutes of Health explained that this was due to what he called “community spread” and the difficulty in containing the virus.

Fauci said that “although we contain it in some ways, we continue to bring in people from the country who are linked to travel, we have seen it in many states which are now involved.” This, in addition to the spread in the community, “makes the challenge much greater,” he said, adding, “So I can say that we will see more cases and that things will get worse now.”

In the United States, the number of cases has exceeded 1000 Tuesday evening.

Fauci highlighted two factors that will affect how the United States is able to manage the coronavirus epidemic.

“The worsening of the situation will depend on our ability to do two things: to contain the influx of infected people from outside and to contain and mitigate the effects in our own country,” he said.