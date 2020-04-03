Nikki Haley accuses WHO of speaking “China” on the transmission of coronaviruses

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley targeted the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday, saying the health agency should explain why “they spoke up for China” on the claim that the coronavirus could not spread from person to person – an allegation now known to be entirely false.

Haley, who left Turtle Bay in 2018, reported a January WHO tweet that cited “preliminary” findings from Chinese authorities that downplayed the severity of the virus, which has since turned into a life-threatening pandemic. daily around the world.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

“Preliminary investigations by Chinese authorities have found no clear evidence of the human-to-human transmission of the novel #coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in #Wuhan,” the tweet said, with a hashtag #China.

This is one of many claims by the Chinese government, and amplified by the global body, that has prompted the United States to accuse China of removing the nature of the virus – something that would leave the rest of the world blind.

WORLD ORGANIZATION FOR HEALTH UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: WHAT HAS BEEN LOW WITH CORONAVIRUS?

Haley wants to know why this claim was taken up by the global health organization.

“It was published by WHO on January 14. WHO must explain to the world why it believed China, “she tweeted. “So much suffering has been caused by the mismanagement of information and the Chinese people’s lack of responsibility.”

WHO officials are increasingly being watched for their alleged proximity to the Chinese government, and US lawmakers are asking to what extent they have echoed Chinese propaganda.

Last week, a resolution presented to the House and the Senate called on the Director of WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, to withdraw what they have called “very misleading statements of support for the response of the government of the People’s Republic of China”.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Senator Marco Rubio, R-Fla., Meanwhile highlighted the same tweet reported by Haley and accused the WHO of “favoritism” in China.

Senator Martha McSally, R-Ariz., called the director to resign.

“WHO must stop covering them,” she said on Fox Business Network. “Mornings with Maria.”

“I think Dr. Tedros should resign. We must take action to resolve this problem. It’s just irresponsible, it’s unreasonable what they did here while people died around the world. “