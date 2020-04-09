Nikki Haley, in an editorial, says that responding to the coronavirus is primarily the responsibility of governors, not that of Trump

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

Responsibility for the fight against coronavirus epidemic in the United States falls primarily to the governors and not President Trump, former ambassador of the United States The United Nations Nikki Haley said.

“The federal government can provide crucial resources, but the burden is on the governor and his team to distribute them. No two states are the same, and comprehensive approaches will not work,” said Haley, who was previously republican. governor of Caroline from the southwrote an opinion piece from the New York Times on Wednesday.

She seemed to oppose Dr. Anthony FauciLast week, the government approved a national home stay order, which came as a handful of the country’s governors refused to issue one.

Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a face of President Trump’s coronavirus task force, said last Thursday that he did not understand why a federal stay-at-home order not been put in place.

But Haley replied, “America is best served when presidents respect the diversity of states instead of dictating uniform solutions.”

She said governors know their residents and needs better than the federal government and are in the best position to oversee efforts within the state. She wrote that it is the responsibility of each state to prepare an emergency response before a crisis – by ensuring that supplies are up to date and by contacting the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the federal government when they know a crisis is coming.

She added that some governors have shown strong leadership in the midst of the pandemic, but have accused others of blaming the president for hiding their own failures.

“As the most elected national leader, President Trump of course has a huge responsibility in this unprecedented crisis, and he is organizing the federal response on a large scale,” she said. wrote“But in implementing plans to save lives and keep our economy afloat, look no further than the governors.”

Haley criticized the World Health Organization last Friday for speaking “China’s word” in the early stages of the epidemic that the virus may not spread from person to person, citing a January tweet from the organization which said that China had found “unclear”. proof.”

“If anything, we deserve to hold them accountable,” said Haley, regarding information provided by China on the origins of the coronavirus epidemic, noting that the United States is funding 22% of the budget for the WHO.

Last month, Haley resigned from Boeing’s board of directors by “philosophical principle” when the company requested federal aid during the crisis.