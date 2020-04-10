Nikki Haley supports WHO COVID-19 survey: America deserves answers

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here

The United States deserves responses from the World Health Organization sure their response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Old Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Friday.

Appearing on “Fox & Friends” with hosts Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade, Haley said that Senator Jim Risch, R-Idaho., was fair calling for an independent investigation into the actions of these officials.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL COVERAGE OF CORONAVIRUSES

Risch’s comments came as Senate subcommittee on foreign relations urges W.H.O Chef Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.to resign following a difficult comings and goings during press conferences between Tedros and President Trump. Trump initially criticized the organization in response to the pandemic and later threatened to suspend US funding.

In response to a question about the President’s comments earlier this week, Tedros warned against politicization the health crisis “if you don’t want to have a lot more body bags.”

“I mean, look at the timeline,” Haley exclaimed. “You have on December 30: Taiwan goes and says to the WHO: “We believe and have evidence that there is human-to-human transmission.” Then you have January 14: WHO chief Tedros said, “We don’t see any evidence of human-to-human transmission. Then you go a week later and they have an emergency meeting to decide if it’s an international crisis. “

“They don’t make a decision that day,” she said. “Instead, Tedros surrenders China to meet them. It’s a week later [that] he comes back and says they decide, “OK, this could be an emergency, but you don’t need to limit Trip and you don’t need to limit Trade. ‘ Again, the president does it anyway and Tedros the critic for that. “

“The American people have the right to ask WHO questions. The American people deserve to know why Taiwan was ignored and China listened to. These are real questions to which we need real answers. [to]”, she told the hosts of” Friends “.

“And the idea that he returned after the president and said, you know, do you want to see more body bags?” she asked. “I dealt with these guys at UN for a long time. This is what they do. They turn the table every time they are criticized and they must be held accountable, just as we would hold any American agency to account. “

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

“It was a world pandemic they could have stopped in the previous month. We pay 22% from WHO. [It] doesn’t mean that who pays the most gets what they want, but it does mean that we deserve answers and we deserve to hold them accountable, “concluded Haley.” And he has a lot of questions to answer right now. “

Worldwide, deaths from coronavirus are now approaching 100,000 people. As of Thursday evening, the United States had recorded more than 460,000 confirmed cases with more than 16,000 deaths.