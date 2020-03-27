No games, big losses: the financial crisis facing American Olympic sports

DENVER (AP) – The postponement of the Tokyo Games has catapulted the sports organizations that constitute the backbone of the American Olympic team in crisis.

At least one has already started layoffs and others are desperate to stay solvent. Some expect a significant drop in membership fees, while others are shocked by cancellations of events totaling more than 8,000 in all sports.

A database analyzed by the Associated Press shows combined losses of over $ 121 million in revenue between February and June for 43 of the 50 national governing bodies that responded to an investigation by the NGB Council in the aftermath of the coronavirus.

As much or more than the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which serves as the general regulator of the country’s Olympic sports, it is the NGBs who provide funding and other supports to athletes so that they can achieve their dreams at Olympic and other levels. elites. About 80% of the typical NGB budget is spent on supporting athletes.

Excluding the U.S. Tennis Association – an outlier due to the massive revenue it generates from the US Open – the NGB have a combined annual revenue of around $ 685 million. In comparison, the NFL and NBA would have each grossed around $ 8 billion in their last completed season. Half of the NGBs are little more than ma-and-pop operations, working with small staff and with revenues not exceeding $ 5 million per year.

The USOPC, which sent cash grants to each NGB in the amount of about $ 65 million in 2018, is also in unknown territory. The postponement of the Olympic Games obliges the federation to fill a shortfall of nearly 200 million dollars without the payment of NBC which occurs during the Olympic years.

The USOPC broke with recent practice by not taking out insurance against this possible loss, by deciding instead to self-insure. Part of the deficit is expected to come from an endowment fund created from a surplus from the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics.

The USOPC says losses in American sports could range from $ 600 million to $ 800 million. A good part of these losses can be recovered if the games continue, as planned, in 2021. But staying in good financial health until then is not certain for some of the most vulnerable NGBs.

“I have not heard anyone say that his NGB is going to bankrupt himself,” said Max Cobb, president of the US Biathlon, who also serves as the chief board of the NGB for USOPC. “But there is very little buffer to absorb any loss of income for an NGB. They all operate on a very tight income and expenditure model, and very few have a lot of savings.”

Already, USA Cycling, a mid-sized NGB with annual revenues of around $ 15 million, has laid off eight of its 70 employees. And USA Rugby, which existed on about $ 14 million in revenue until 2017, was already teetering on the brink of bankruptcy and could come close to bankruptcy with the added uncertainty that the Olympic postponement brought.

Many NGBs, like cycling, are event oriented – dependent on the money brought in when people register for the local and national competitions they sanction. Others, like USA Swimming, get their lion’s share of the funding for membership dues, which suffer as facilities in the country close at the behest of state and local governments.

“As an NGB, we will feel it next fall when memberships start to arrive. This shortfall could have a profound effect,” said Tim Hinchey of USA Swimming. “We can overcome a lot of these things, I think, if everything comes back to normal. But we have to wait and see like everyone else. “

The only event that brings in money for swimming is its Olympic trials, which are also a major source of income for the track, gymnastics and other sports that send large teams. All have been postponed, to be rescheduled when the IOC sets a new date for the 2021 Olympic Games.

The USOPC recently sent a letter to Congress requesting that $ 200 million be included in the $ 2 trillion coronavirus rescue program that went through the House of Representatives on Friday. The money, he said, was to be used to support about 2,500 athletes and to help the NGBs, who have a total of about 4,500 full-time employees.

This request was not granted – the federal government has long refused to provide financial support for the Olympics – although Cobb said he was encouraged that non-profit companies such as the NGB were allowed to apply for loans in the part of the $ 349 billion stimulus package. Hinchey said he would order some troubled swimming clubs to also request loan program relief.

What is clear to Cobb is that without help, more layoffs may be imminent in some NGBs, while others will suffer in a way that the general public may not recognize right away. Without as much revenue to support a wider range of training and training programs, not to mention advanced training equipment and facilities, some sports pipelines could suffer.

“The athletes receiving support right now deserved this by being the best in the country,” said Cobb. “But this is the next generation of athletes, and all NGBs rely on this next generation, it is the group most affected.”