No happiness in willful ignorance

On List: No Happiness In Voluntary Ignorance – Majority Approves Managing Trump Crisis – Leaders Struggle To Block Recorded Rescue Vote – Well, they couldn’t do “Lovin”, touchin “, squeezin” “

NO HAPPINESS IN VOLUNTARY IGNORANCE

The problem with willful ignorance is that it is just as effective as reality.

In American politics today, a crucial skill is being able to be a convincing ignorant. You must appear totally oblivious to the context or the complexity of whatever your enemies could say or do. It is not only that you do not give them the benefit of the doubt, you must selectively hear and see only the worst.

President Trump does not want to restart the economy as soon as possible, it wants to kill thousands of Americans for simple mammals. House tenant Nancy Pelosi doesn’t want to take all reasonable precautions against a pandemic, it wants to destroy the U.S. economy to hurt Trump.

Sheesh.

This does not mean that there are no serious and fundamental disagreements between the left and the right on the response to the coronavirus, but on this issue, there are less serious disagreements than on many, if not most, of the most ordinary problems facing the nation.

Now before we talk about the very, very terrible thing that some kooks in Congress said or the hawking blathersed by a talking head of gazbag or the outrageous thing posted on the Internet by someone snuffling for clicks like a pig for truffles, we should emphasize that we are talking about normal people – not those who profit from the division.

Surveys Show Impressive Degree Of National Unity As To The Seriousness Of The Case – 92% the latest Fox News poll – and massive support for quarantine measures and various relief efforts. Trump’s approval of the job is his all-time high, and congressional approval of the job hasn’t been as good for over a decade.

But our politicians and experts have grown so used to being easy – intentionally obtuse – that they cannot bring themselves to listen and see, even when voters send clear signals of cooperation.

This word, “easy”, is so perfect for American politicians today because of its roots. The origin comes from the Latin “facillis”, for “easy”. It’s easier to win elections, raise funds, and generate clicks, views, and likes if you pretend you don’t understand that things are tough and complicated.

It is hardly a new phenomenon. The arguments of the straw men have been around longer than the straw men. But what used to be reserved for the heat of the campaign season is now the fault – so much so that when we have to cooperate, we find that the muscles have atrophied.

The debates around the coronavirus are also not / or, they are how much / how little, how long / late, here / there… These are prudential questions in which each American and our leaders must use their best judgment to decide the safest courses of action and do so with very little information available.

It hardly sounds like the time to be easy or to pretend that there are simple or easy answers. It is more like a time to show each other’s grace and understanding.

We are entering the third week since America’s Friday closed on the 13th. It may be Good Friday in two weeks before we can start gradually, region by region, back to normal. For some places, like New York and its surroundings, it can be much longer.

Congress has done its part, the administration has been overworked, local and state officials are doing everything they can. Health professionals put themselves, in great danger for them, on the front line. The battle is well underway. Everything else will have to wait.

Over the next two weeks, there may not be much to debate, at least for those who want or can still listen. Hopefully in this time of anticipation in prayer, we will rediscover more the power of understanding.

THE RULES: YOU ARE SO WINNING

“It is pointless to oppose the constitutional barriers to the impulse of self-preservation. It’s worse than in vain; because it plants in the Constitution itself the necessary usurpations of power, each precedent of which is a germ of useless and multiplied repetitions. “- James Madison, Federalist # 41

STOP TIME: HERE IS SIG JAKUCKI

Baseball hall of fame: “With a war raging abroad and uncertainty overwhelming the nation, a unique world series was taking place between two teams who shared the same baseball stadium. The 1944 World Series, considered at the time to be a confrontation between David and Goliath, was an all-St. The Louis case starring the prodigious Cardinals, a franchise that has just won its third consecutive National League pennant, and the brave Browns, winners of its first American League pennant in its 43rd year of existence. The story of Cinderella Browns, who had only one winning campaign in the previous 14 seasons, ending with a record 82-69 in 1942. In the end, Goliath won the World Series 44 in six matches…. And in a typical history of wartime baseball, a 35-year-old right-hander Sig Jakucki, who had not played affiliate ball since 1938, won 13 games with the Browns, including the pennant winner on the last day of the season. “

MAJORITY APPROVES TRUMP CRISIS MANAGEMENT

Fox News: “President TrumpGlobal job approval rises, while many Democrats and Republicans endorse infectious disease expert doctor Anthony Fauci. … The number of Republicans who feel “nervous” about the economy has increased by 26 points. Voters split over whether Trump’s response to the epidemic was appropriate, while a quarter of respondents believe most Americans are overreacting. This puts him underwater by 3 points. Last month, his rating was 47 approve-52 disapprove (-5). His best scores were recorded in February 2017, when he had a net positive score of one point (48-47). The increase came from a record 16% of Democrats endorsing Trump, up from a previous record of 14%. And approval among women is an earlier record of 43%. When asked specifically for responses to the coronavirus epidemic, 51% of voters approve of Trump and 46% disagree. The federal government as a whole (55-41) and vice-president Mike Pence (55-37) receive similar ratings. “

Trump gets a bump, but it’s modest – WaPo: “Politically, President Trump has barely gained approval for his management of the epidemic, and his overall approval rating has increased by five percentage points since February, to 48%, even though most of the Americans say it was too slow to act in the early days of the spread of the virus. Trump’s approval rate hike, however, is much smaller than what some other presidents have experienced in times of national crisis. … The increase in Trump’s approval may represent a rallying effect, in which Americans more support a president during a national crisis. After the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, the President George W. BushThe company’s approval rate has dropped from 55% to 86% in post-ABC surveys. His grades remained above 60% for most of the next two years and he was re-elected in 2004. “

SCRAMBLE OFFICERS TO BLOCK THE RECORDED VOTE

Fox News: “Congressional leaders rushed Friday to block the latest attempt by a rogue GOP lawmaker to force an extended roll-call vote on the massive, almost certain, $ 2,000 billion response package against coronaviruses to move on to the end. Thomas Massie, R-Ky., Indicated Friday morning that it would indeed require a recorded vote. “I have taken an oath to respect the constitution and I take this oath seriously. In a few moments, I will be asking for a vote on the CARES law, which means members of Congress will vote on it by pushing “yes” or “no” or “present,” he tweeted. … But House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy nevertheless reported that he had an exit strategy, urging journalists to pass the bill without a roll-call vote. … By resuming the quorum, members could still oppose the roll call vote – which would result in a simple voice vote. “

Who is Thomas Massie? – Call: “Resp. Thomas Massie, a conservative libertarian Republican from Kentucky, angered his congressional colleagues and President Donald Trump, who on Friday urged his party to “kick Massie” out of the GOP. Massie’s opposition to a $ 2 trillion economic relief program aimed at stabilizing the country’s economy through the turmoil of the coronavirus pandemic forced lawmakers to return to Capitol Hill on Friday. The leaders of the two parties hoped to adopt the measure in a voice vote, but Massie said he could request a roll-call vote. Massie, like Trump, went on Twitter to explain his views and confirm that he would request a recorded vote, despite pressure from both sides of the aisle and the White House not to do so. “I’m not delaying the bill like Nancy Pelosi last week, “he wrote, referring to the Speaker. “The bill the Senate worked on at the end of last week was much better before President Pelosi showed up to destroy it and add days and days to the process.”

Continetti: Corona Conservatism – Free tag: “What the moment needs is intellectual modesty. It is far too early in the development of this national emergency to make a final judgment on its political, economic, social and cultural effects. You might as well explore alternative scenarios. For example: The coronavirus might not signify a conclusion or the start of a historic era, as much as an acceleration of previously germinating inclinations. This acceleration is more visible in the United States Senate. It was the young and heterodox members of the Republican conference who first recognized the seriousness of the challenges emanating from Wuhan, China. While Congress was drafting its economic rescue bill, these legislators were not worried about violating the dogma of the free market. They recognized the extraordinary nature of the situation. “

PLAY BY GAME

Trump initiated phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping Friday – WSJ

SOUND: HOW IT IS SWEET

“Dr. Fauci donuts sell like hotcakes at Donuts Delite” – The title of a article from Rochester [N.Y.] Democrat and Chronicle. The local boutique, Donuts Delite, creates donuts with an image of Dr. Anthony Fauci on them. The store’s goal is to “highlight a humiliating experience,” according to Nick Semeraro, coffee franchisee.

ANY SUNDAY

BLEACHED

“Who will monitor the claims made when benefits can, in some cases, exceed full employment wages?” Who, among overworked staff in the Department of Labor or state offices, will make sure that these few “petty” Americans do not try to fend for themselves with something? I note that Schumer was concerned that the money would go to big business, but not too worried if the common people scam the government because the staff running the program are inundated with unemployed applicants and no one is looking for see if the government is defrauded. “- Ron Smith, Larned, Kan.

[[[[Ed. Note: I hate to say it, Mr. Smith, but the general assumption with programs like these is that there will be widespread fraud and abuse. The leaders of both parties are above all interested in injecting as much money as possible into the economy, as quickly as possible. They assess the fact that the scoundrels will be scoundrels. If it burns your cookies, looked what happens with Medicare year after year.]

“Nancy Pelosi has to open a history book that was rewritten when she was at school. Our founding fathers deliberately erected Washington D.C. into territory, not state. D. C. stands for District of Columbia. It was not intended for a large number of people to live there. If the Democrats want D.C. to have all rights and privileges as a state, then the people who live there must demand a state like the 37 others. (The first 13 were already states.) ”- Mary Blanton, Alpharetta, Ga.

[[[[Ed. Note: And petition they have, Mrs. Blanton! There is serious constitutional doubt as to whether the capital could be in a state, but the District of Columbia has no doubts about the state issue. He is overwhelmingly supported. What is noticeably less discussed, unsurprisingly, is the most direct and constitutional way of obtaining congressional representation for residents of the district: the return to Maryland of lands that are not part of the federal core. This receives less attention as it would make Washington, Md. One of the two major cities in Old Line State, and add a member of the House to its delegation, rather than Washington its own city-state. with a governor and two new American senators.]

“Your email newsletter NEVER disappoints, but your comment titled” The end of the end of the recession “is even more remarkable for you. I pass it on to several others with the warning that they subscribe. biggest compliment i can make is that the only other person i put in your comments class is Victor Davis Hanson. Good game.” – Eric Hutchins, Santa Barbara, California.

[[[[Ed. Note: Thank you, Mr. Hutchins! And thank you also for spreading the word. We are certainly not trying to hide our light under a bushel!]

Share your color comment: Write to us at [email protected] and please be sure to include your name and hometown.

WELL, THEY COULD NOT DO “LOVIN”, TOUCHIN “, SQUEEZIN” “

WOOD: “In Kalamazoo, the community finds a way to stay connected even if it is forced to stay separate. Throughout the city at 7 p.m. Thursday, the sounds of the classic 1970s voyage “N’arrêtez pas Believin” could be heard. It is a connection that others around the world have used when separated to slow the spread of the coronavirus. It is intended to provide comfort in a period of solitude. A Facebook movement called “Kzoo Community Jam and Sing” brought the idea to Kalamazoo. “We miss each other and we need each other,” said a community activist. Jen Strebs, who with the people of Kalamazoo Jex Judd, Eugina Muller and a few others put it all together. “We can know that we are all still here together, even if we cannot be close at the moment.” She said the response has been excellent. Six major radio stations joined to broadcast the Journey anthem. “

AND NOW A WORD FROM CHARLES…

“There are many people to thank for the next membership of Neil Gorsuch at the Supreme Court. Donald trump for winning the election. Hillary Clinton for losing it. Mitch McConnell for opening the seat of the High Court until 2016, resolute and steadfast against the furious (and hypocritical) opposition of the Democrats and the media. And of course, Harry reid. “- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) written in the Washington Post on February 2, 2017.

Chris Stirewalt is the political editor of Fox News. Brianna McClelland contributed to this report.