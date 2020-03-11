No matter COVID-19, half of you don’t even wash your hands after going to the bathroom

The coronavirus epidemic may have prompted some of us to wash our hands more diligently, but a Canadian microbiologist claims that too few of us have gotten used to it.

“The reality is that a minority of the population chooses to wash their hands regularly,” said Jason Tetro, author of The Germ Code and Germ files.

According to BC Center for Disease Control, about 80% of common infections are spread by hand. Although Tetro admits that more attention is being given to washing them to prevent the spread of viruses like COVID-19, it is a custom that could probably go away once these fears are dispelled.

“The problem is to get people to continue [washing their hands] after the virus or threat has disappeared, “he said.

According to a recent report from International Journal of Epidemiology, Only about 51 percent of people in high-income countries with better access to handwashing facilities wash their hands with soap after “potential fecal contact”. In other words, half of us don’t rub our hands after going to number 2.

This nauseating statistic does not surprise Tetro.

“When you start to see how annoying it’s to wash your hands, how long it takes, you start to postpone it … especially if you’re very busy, “he said.” We live in a world where we are too busy doing other things than we are focusing on our health. “

WATCH: Microbiologist explains why so few people wash their hands properly

“It’s human nature”

Getting people to practice the right handwashing techniques can be a challenge at best, even in critical settings like the healthcare industry, said Tetro.

“You can actually see a huge amount of people washing their hands during a training session or an observation period, but it will gradually come down. It is human nature,” he said.

An audit carried out in 2014 by the Canadian Patient Safety Institute found that about 78% of health workers washed their hands.

“We tend to forget the things that may be the most important to our health, but that may weigh more on our way of life,” said Tetro.

Microbiologist Jason Tetro says that while COVID-19 has inspired more people to wash their hands properly, that will likely change once the virus is no longer in the headlines. (CBC)

Show the way

A study published in 2018 examined whether there were clues that could help some people improve hand hygiene in the bathroom.

The researchers found that while 40% of the male subjects and 66% of the women washed their hands, the rate of men increased to 43% when the researchers placed reminders with smiling faces on the mirrors. The bathroom. (The female subjects were apparently not moved by the guests.)

Your hygiene is important, regardless of the time of year and whether or not we have a potential pandemic virus. – Jason Tetro

When red arrows were placed on the floor to indicate the path between the toilets and urinals and sinks, hand washing rates increased again to 46% for men and 76% for women.

Tetro said these types of tactics can be helpful, but in the end, people will have to change their mindset and make hand washing a habit on their own.

“Whenever we end up with one of these potential pandemic viruses … we always tend to come back to hygiene as the most important factor in preventing the spread. The fact is that your hygiene is important no matter what time of year and whether or not we have a potential pandemic virus. “