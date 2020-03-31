No more COVID-19 cases on a stranded cruise ship with 4 deaths. Cruise lines ask for help

A total of eight people have now tested positive for COVID-19 and 193 have become ill aboard the Zaandam, a Holland America Line cruise ship sailing in the Caribbean Sea with no specific place to dock.

Holland America announced on Friday that four passengers on board were dead, and on Monday evening, the president of the cruise line warned that more people could be killed.

“I fear that other lives are in danger,” wrote Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line. in a long statement on the company’s website.

He also argued for a port to accept the “stranded” cruise ship and its sick passengers. The Zaandam had planned to dock in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, but politicians have expressed concerns on the authorization of a ship affected by a coronavirus.

“We are dealing with a” not my problem “syndrome,” said Ashford, who chastised previous countries that had closed their ports to the stray cruise ship.

“It is tempting to speculate on the diseases that could have been prevented or lives saved if we had gotten the help we were looking for weeks ago,” he said.

Constant rejection

A total of 247 Canadians are among the 1,243 passengers on the Zaandam and its sister ship, the Rotterdam. The ship joined Zaandam on Friday and took more than half of its passengers to relieve the diminishing number of Zaandam crew members who did not fall ill. The two ships travel together.

The Zandaam carries 586 crew members, including one Canadian.

After shortening its South American cruise on March 14 amid the growing COVID-19 epidemic, the Zaandam sought a place to moor so that its passengers could return home.

Orlando Ashford, president of Holland America Line, said the illnesses and the four deaths aboard the cruise ship Zaandam could have been prevented if the countries had not rejected the request for mooring of the ship. (Holland America)

Ashford said the ship arranged to dock in Punta Arenas, Chile on March 16, but the country rejected the Zaandam after closing its borders due to concerns related to COVID-19.

Ashford said Argentina and Peru have also closed their borders and rejected the ship.

“Repeated requests for humanitarian consideration have been denied,” he wrote.

And the consequences were dire, suggested Ashford. On March 22, people started to get sick and four passengers eventually died. The causes of death of the four passengers have not been released.

In his statement, Ashford also suggested that countries have not cooperated to help the Zaandam obtain medical supplies.

“Nations are reluctant to share supplies or are afraid to bring us essential supplies. he said.

Ashford also revealed that the number of COVID-19 cases on Zaandam has dropped from two to eight since March 22.

This number could be higher, as some sick passengers told CBC News that they had not been tested for the virus.

‘It’s stressful’

Meanwhile, passengers are desperate to learn that Fort Lauderdale will accept both Rotterdam and Zaandam, so that they can finally end their saga and go home. The passengers started their cruise on March 7.

“It’s stressful. I’m trying to stay positive – it’s not easy,” said Margaret Tilley, 71, from Nanaimo, British Columbia. who has been confined to her cabin since the start of the illness a week ago.

“It was a scary day when [the captain] announced the deaths. I was in tears. I was so scared, “said Tilley.

John Williams, 72, remains confined to his cabin aboard the Holland America cruise ship Zaandam. (Submitted by Tanya Williams)

Fort Lauderdale politicians continue to deliberate on accepting the ships, arguing that the surrounding county is already swamped with COVID-19 cases.

“We have something to keep busy with our people in Florida,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said Monday at a press conference.

County officials are expected to decide on Tuesday whether Fort Lauderdale will accept the ships, which may be why Orlando released its plea for a welcoming harbor on Monday evening.

Now he and 1,243 stranded passengers must wait and hope that their rejection pattern will end soon.

“It’s just a pending game,” said Tilley. “We can’t fix it ourselves. We can’t fix it … We’re at their mercy.”