No new coronavirus cases reported within 24 hours except Wuhan in Hubei, China

For the first time since the outbreak began, Coronavirus Reported in China’s Hubei province on a Thursday 24 hours except Wuhan.

Chinese health officials say 143 new people on Friday COVID-19 Cases confirmed throughout the country, as of March 5, there were no new infections in other parts of Hubei Province Wall Street Journal reports, First make a noteworthy mark.

Meanwhile, schools in other states that have not reported new cases of coronavirus for days have begun to announce reopening dates, according to Reuters.

Northwest Qinghai, where no new infections have been seen for 29 days as of March 5, said schools will be provisionally reopened staggered from March 11 to March 20. .

Currently, some Chinese authorities are focusing on combating potential infectious diseases from abroad.

In Beijing, Shanghai, and Guangdong, all officials have pledged to quarantine travelers arriving from other countries that have been hit hard by the ongoing epidemic. Reuters reports that travelers from Korea, Japan, Iran and Italy are listed as high risk in Beijing.

As of Friday morning, the viral illness reportedly affected at least 97,993 people in about 83 countries and killed 3,383 others. Of the total, there are at least 80,710 COVID-19 cases in China.

Novel pneumonia-like coronavirus First born In eastern Wuhan city in December 2019