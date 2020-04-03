No, you cannot make an N95 mask with a bra

No, drinking hot lemon water, breathing steam and gargling with salt water will not protect you from COVID-19.

These are just a few of the many misleading and false claims about remedies or ways to prevent infection that have been shared with millions of people since the start of the coronavirus epidemic.

“Many people [are] floating home remedies, trying to make a profit, “says Dr. Sander van der Linden, a professor of social psychology at Cambridge and creator of the game Bad News, a simulation that helps participants learn to spot fake news.

Consider the reasons, he says.

“I think a lot of things about health are people who are trying to trick other people into making money with this situation.”

CBC News readers asked us to verify the facts regarding alleged remedies circulating on social media. Here are some of the most common:

MYTH 1: Lemons prevent COVID-19

Slices of lemon in hot water will not prevent you from obtaining COVID-19. (M. Healthy / YouTube / CBC)

A Facebook post and a video with a robotic voiceover cite expert advice from Chinese researcher Jiao Shenme Minzi. The first clue is its name, which can pretty much be translated from Mandarin into “What’s your name”. Minzi does not seem to exist, nor does the university where he supposedly works.

The video then claims that the lemon in the hot water “destroys the virus and cures the flu”. He attributes this to Professor Chen Horin of the Beijing Military Hospital. An institution with this exact name does not seem to exist, and neither does Horin.

“It’s very easy to see nothing with the credentials,” says Jonathan Jarry, a biologist at McGill University, using the names of doctors and institutions, whether they exist or not. “But if something is really true, you would expect public health agencies to adopt these ideas.“

MYTH 2: Steam and heat kill the virus in your body

A video claims that you can use the heat on your nasal area to kill the virus. Experts say that while heat can sometimes be used to kill viruses on surfaces, it doesn’t work when the virus has already infected you. (Facebook / CBC)

One of these videos quotes Dr. Dan Lee Dimke, author of a 1984 book titled Conquer the common cold and flu. According to his “words of the author”, he is not a doctor, but he claims to have become a lecturer astronomer at 10 years old and a university professor at 17 years old, and to have the capacity to read 25,000 words per minute.

The video indicates that coronaviruses are vulnerable to heat and claims that the virus only lives in the coolest part of your body, which it identifies as the nose and sinuses. He recommends breathing hot air from a hair dryer or in a warm place.

Jarry, who specializes in communicating science, says it can be difficult to discern that the main claim of the video is false.

“In many of these pseudoscientific videos, there is a core of truth. There is something that is true, and it is true that viruses can be inactivated using heat,” said Jarry, noting that there is evidence that steam vapor can disinfect surfaces.

“But there is a very big difference between disinfecting a surface and disinfecting yourself, because the virus is not just waiting … in your nostrils. It is lower in your respiratory tract.”

MYTH 3: You can create your own N95 mask

It is not possible to make your own N95 mask at home with a bra. Although you can create a mask for your face, a hat cannot filter out tiny particles like an N95 mask can. (Rebecca Brand / YouTube / CBC)

People are broadcasting DIY video tutorials, including a 20-minute instruction on transforming a bra into a supposed N95 mask that has been viewed over a million times on YouTube. It was made by a woman who has dozens of other videos on recipes, diets and beauty tips.

At one point, she said, “Natural materials like cotton and wool naturally repel viruses. I had to find out on the Internet!” There is no evidence that this statement is true.

It does not provide any source of information and does not warn its public that its method would not be as effective as a true N95 mask.

She concluded by saying, “I think it could really help a lot of people.”

But good intentions can be dangerous, says van der Linden.

“Maybe someone who honestly thinks he is helping by doing something useful is spreading disinformation in the sense that these masks will not help people. And if they think they are help, they keep getting sick. Could have serious consequences, “he said.

WATCH | Experts warn of products that claim to cure and prevent coronaviruses

Whether it’s standing up or drinking a special herbal tea – experts warn Canadians about fears of false treatment for COVID-19. 1:54

There may not be a consensus on whether a mask of any kind would provide some protection, but Dr. Jen Gunter, an obstetrician-gynecologist who frequently debunks pseudoscientific medical claims, says that homemade masks cannot be compared to an actual N95 mask, even if they are similar in shape to a hat.

“It has nothing to do with the shape. You know, the N95 filters at least 95% of the particles [larger] that – I think that’s the three micron point, “she said.” And the fabric used there, the very specific mesh, is very difficult to manufacture. “

MYTH 4: Breath test can detect coronavirus

A picture of a sheet of paper that offers a simple test for COVID-19: hold your breath for more than 10 seconds. (Facebook)

A printed instruction sheet explains how to test yourself for coronavirus infection by holding your breath and encourages readers to take the daily test created by “experts” in Taiwan.

The paper claims that if a person can hold their breath for more than 10 seconds without coughing or discomfort, this is proof that there is no infection.

“If it were that simple, we wouldn’t hear day after day that we were running out of test kits for COVID-19,” said Jarry. “If you can hold your breath, you could still get the virus and be contagious.”

“And again,” said Gunter, “apart from the fact that it is incorrect, it makes it more difficult to communicate other information about the virus to people.”

MYTH 5: Drinking hot water, gargling with salt water can protect you

This email sent out urges people to drink water repeatedly or gargle throughout the day to unblock their airways and keep them from getting sick. (CBC)

A chain email assigns a list of things you can do to protect yourself – like drinking hot water every 20 minutes and gargling with salt water – to a friend of a friend who’s ” connected to health care in China. “

The email claims that you should regularly unblock your airways by drinking fluids to keep yourself safe.

Using the old chain method, these types of messages easily spread among friends on WhatsApp or Facebook “because someone who gives you the information is already someone you trust,” said Jarry. .

But, he added, “If you don’t know who the actual primary source is, it’s very difficult to assess accuracy.”

According to Gunter, these recommendations are “absolutely not true.”

“But I can see when there is so much uncertainty how something that is almost a bit ritual … could put people at ease. And the problem is, when there is nothing to do except wash your hands and stay inside, that people are looking for something concrete to do. “

How to Evaluate the COVID-19 Tips You Spot Online

First, take a break. Do not share anything, especially out of fear, until you have had a chance to assess the request. Take a look at where the information comes from. Texts from “friends of friends” or unidentified hospital workers may contain false information. Search it on Google. You can enter words that interest you, such as “lemon water and coronavirus” and the words “check the facts” in a search engine and see what you get for the results. Often the claims have already been debunked and you can find these results quickly. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. There is still no approved drug treatment or vaccine for COVID-19. Also be skeptical of products and practices that claim to boost immune function or detoxify your body or organs. Check the names and references of people named as experts. For example, it’s easy to verify that Dr. Theresa Tam is Canada’s chief public health administrator. But sometimes the so-called experts speak outside their area of ​​expertise. Does a physicist give you information on wearing a mask? They may not be a reliable source of information. If in doubt, do not share information. You can spread disinformation and panic others unnecessarily.

CBC’s COVID-Check unit is there to help you sift through the noise and find out the truth. If there is anything you want us to check and verify, contact us at [email protected]