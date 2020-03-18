North Carolina man infected with coronavirus calls for kindness as pandemic continues

A North Carolina man who claims to have been infected with new coronavirus, or COVID-19, urge people to be kind to each other as the pandemic continues.

Barry Adams, 51, of Lexington, told WBTV that he had started feeling sick last Friday and that he had then been tested locally for COVID-19, which had given an alleged positive result. However, final results are expected later this week from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), he said.

Adams is now quarantined at his home. His wife and daughter are also there, but they cannot be in the same room as him without wearing masks and gloves, he said.

“They did all the testing and quarantined me until further notice,” said Adams. WBTV, adding that his early symptoms were similar to those of the flu.

“And that’s what I thought it was, [but] they told me it worked pneumonia or a crown[virus]. “

In the meantime, Adams said his doctor urged him to rest and stay hydrated. Friends and family provided the family with basic supplies pending the final results.

“Be kind to each other, because you never know when it’s your time. When the good Lord calls you, it’s your time,” he added.

Adams is not the first coronavirus patient to speak. Last week, a Seattle infected woman with the virus, but has since recovered urged the public to “not panic.”

“If your symptoms are not life-threatening, just stay at home, take over-the-counter medications, drink lots of water, get lots of rest, and watch the shows you want to watch too much,” Elizabeth Schneider , 37, told Agence France-Presse world news agency, adding that staying home if you are sick is important to the health of others.

“Obviously, this is not something completely nonchalant, because there are a lot of elderly people or people with underlying health problems,” she said. “It means we have to be extremely vigilant to stay home, to isolate ourselves from others.”