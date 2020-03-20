North Carolina police find stolen trailer full of toilet paper

With the American people fighting over a single precious roll of toilet paper in the middle of the coronavirus trigger, police in North Carolina discovered nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial bathroom paper products inside a Fly semitrailer Wednesday.

Police said they were not revealing the driver’s name because the subject of toilet paper is “quite sensitive at the moment.”

“Upon further investigation, it was determined that the 53-foot Hyundai dry van trailer was stolen locally and was used to transport nearly 18,000 pounds of commercial toilet paper products,” the office said. Guilford County Sheriff in a press release.

MPs opened the investigation of a violation of state motor vehicle law reported by the driver of the 18-wheel tractor-trailer driving on Interstate 40 in Whitsett, North Carolina on communicated said. The police followed the vehicle to a warehouse located a short distance from the highway, where they determined that the trailer had been stolen.

Captain Daryl Loftis told the Associated Press that the shipment included a mixture of paper towels, toilet paper and other commercial products. He described it as “a legitimate shipment going to a legitimate place”.

Police said no arrests were made because the shipment was otherwise lawful. However, the driver is suspect in the theft of the trailer.

The final destination of the cargo was a business in Greensboro, but Loftis said he did not know his name. He added that the MPs helped get him where he was supposed to go.

Police said they were taking their time to investigate due to the sensitive issue of toilet paper in the United States.

