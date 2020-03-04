North Carolina’s first coronavirus incident has been linked to an outbreak at a nursing home in Washington.

The first case of a novel Coronavirus It has links to retirement homes in Washington, North Carolina, and is now at the center of COVID-19’s fatal outbreak.

North Carolina Institute of Public Health confirms presumed positive results, but final results from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are pending, the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services It was announced on Tuesday.

A patient from Wake County “traveled to Washington and was exposed in a long-term care facility that currently has COVID-19,” an official said. “Local health officials monitor close symptoms and identify close contacts to contain them [the] expand. “

The relationship between the patient, “well and isolated at home,” and the nursing home was not immediately apparent.

All coronavirus-related deaths in the United States— 9 at the time of this writing —It occurred in Washington State. More specifically, the majority of the cases in Washington are patients from Kirkland’s life care centers, which are currently prevalent. Eight of the deaths occurred in King County and 21 cases were identified. Meanwhile, one of the deaths occurred in Snohomish County, and the other six fell ill, According to the State Ministry of Health,.

Furthermore, At least 27 firefighters and two police officers quarantined -Some of them show possible symptoms of COVID-19 -after responding to reports of sick patients in nursing homes.

In a statement to the statement, Governor North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said, “We know people are worried about the virus.” We will work closely with healthcare providers and others to quickly identify and respond to potential cases. “

Alexandria Hein of Fox News contributed to this report.