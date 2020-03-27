North Dakota Confirms First Coronavirus Death

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

The State of North Dakota has confirmed its first related to coronavirus died Friday and said the victim was a man in the 1990s with underlying health conditions. The man from Cass County acquired COVID-19 through community release, according to the state health department.

“Kathryn and I extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends who have lost a loved one,” said Governor Doug Burgum in a press release. “Each of us has a responsibility to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in North Dakota and protect the people most vulnerable to the disease – our seniors and those with underlying health conditions.” We are all in the same boat. “

As of Friday, North Dakota had reported at least 65 positive cases of coronavirus, which added to the national count of more than 86,000. There have been at least 1,300 deaths in the United States as a result of the disease, with at least 43 states confirming deaths.

“My heart is with the grieving friends, family and caregivers,” said Mylynn Tufte, public health official in the press release. “As a courtesy, we ask that you respect the privacy of the family at this time. More than ever, we must take care of each other and do our part to prevent the spread of this virus. “

North Dakota has closed sports facilities and theaters as well as restricted bars and restaurants to limit deliveries and deliveries to stop the spread of the virus.