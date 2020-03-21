Norwegian: Olympics must wait until virus is “under control”

OSLO (AP) – The Norwegian Olympic Committee wants the Tokyo Games to take place only when the coronavirus epidemic “is under firm control” worldwide.

The NIF set out its position in a letter sent Friday to the IOC President, Thomas Bach, entitled “Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and COVID-19” and signed by its President and Secretary General.

The organization said it urged the IOC to provide an “overview of the key steps” in the process leading to the final decision on the hosting of the games.

“Our clear recommendation,” said the letter, “is that the Tokyo Olympic Games do not take place until the situation of COVID-19 is under firm control worldwide.”

The NIF said it was concerned about the public health situation in its own country and internationally, saying that “times were very difficult” for its athletes due to the ban on sports organized by the country.

“We understand and respect that the situation is indeed very complicated for the Japanese health authorities, the OCOG and the IOC,” he said. “We are convinced that the advice of the Tokyo 2020 task force is of the highest medical standard and that the safety of athletes is the top priority.”

Calls are increasing for the Tokyo Games to be postponed or for Bach to give a deadline for a final decision on how they will go, with many qualifying events having been canceled and many countries blocked.

The official at USA Swimming urged the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee to request a 12-month postponement.

Kaori Yamaguchi, a member of the Japanese Olympic Committee, told the Nikkei newspaper that the IOC “puts athletes at risk”.

IOC member Hayley Wickenheiser, Canada’s four-time gold medalist, said her organization was “callous and irresponsible” for insisting that the Olympic Games go ahead, “given the state of the ‘humanity”.

President of United Kingdom athletics, Nic Coward, said that the IOC’s position “to leave it where it is creates so much pressure in the system. It must now be remedied. “

The Olympic Games are scheduled to take place from July 24 to August 9.