Norwegian university denounces U.S. coronavirus

A norwegian University hit it United States in a Facebook post on Saturday that encouraged students studying in countries where “health care infrastructure and services are underdeveloped” to return home to reduce their chances of contracting coronavirus.

The Norwegian University of Science and Technology posted the message on its Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.

“In accordance with the recommendations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (UD), NTNU strongly recommends that all NTNU students who are outside of Norway return home,” said the message. “This applies if you are staying in a country with poorly developed health care infrastructure and services and / or collective infrastructure, for example in the United States. The same applies if you do not have health insurance. ”

Sunday afternoon, the message was changed to omit any reference to the United States. However, the original message remains displayed on the university website.

Comments on the edited post lamented the university for not maintaining the original post.

“Yeah, the original post was better. In the United States, their health system is down. It’s nice to hear other people say it, ”wrote a Facebook user.

“Omg why did you publish the most accurate part ?! Get your people out of the United States lol, this is probably the worst place to go right now,” wrote another.