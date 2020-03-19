“Nothing Spreads Like Fear”: COVID-19 and the dangers of emotional contagion

This column is an opinion of A.T. Kingsmith and Patrick Ciaschi. Kingsmith is an anxiety researcher and documentary maker in mixed media who teaches in the Department of Politics and Public Administration at Ryerson University. Ciaschi is a researcher in illiberalism and social security who is currently completing his doctorate in the policy department of the New School for Social Research. For more information on CBC Opinion Section, please consult the Faq.

Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 thriller Contagion opens with a horrible montage that highlights the myriad of social conduits through which a pandemic can spread. From the opening cough in a busy airport lounge, viewers are bombarded with disturbing shots of crowded metros, busy markets and workplaces, people touching doorknobs, credit cards, trays infected table and others.

Given that the fictitious film virus and COVID-19 are both native to Asia and are easily transmitted by touch, it is not surprising that Contagion is one of the most popular movies on Amazon and iTunes since January. But looking at Soderbergh’s premonitions in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, what is most striking in history is not the meticulous details through which the film lists the viral epidemic itself, but the spread of something even more dangerous.

As the horribly appropriate slogan of the film goes: “Nothing spreads like fear.”

In one 1993 paper published in the journal Current directions in psychological sciences, psychologists Elaine Hatfield, John Cacioppo and Richard Rapson introduced the term “emotional contagion” to describe the “tendency to imitate and automatically synchronize expressions, vocalizations, postures and movements with those of another person and, consequently, , to converge emotionally. “

In other words, emotional contagion is the social-viral phenomenon through which people’s emotions and associated behaviors can trigger similar emotions and behaviors in others.

Canadian grocery stores have been inundated in recent days by shoppers who were clearing store shelves as they stocked up on everything from food, medicine, hand sanitizer and toilet paper. (Jesse Johnston / CBC News)

Contagion is worrying because it depicts a world decimated not only by a virus, but also by a whole host of social, emotional, psychological and economic ills that accompany it – irregular market fluctuations, supply chain disruptions, fake news, hoarding of medical supplies, rampant xenophobia and those who put their personal interests above the vast public health initiatives necessary to “ flatten the curve “of an illness.

While Contagion is a fiction, these same factors can be seen in society right now, and they play a vital role in how people, communities and governments are able to respond effectively to an epidemic and manage its spread in the real world.

As the Canadian Psychological Association Highlights , speculation and disinformation incubate in this type of crisis scenario.

On the one hand, some people do not respond to the threat of COVID-19 – assuming the dangers are exaggerated, they may practice lazy hygiene, ignore advice on social distancing or continue working even if they are sick. Such behaviors, which are personified by President Trump’s repeated comparison of coronavirus with common flu , is explained by the phenomena of “psychic numbness“, where a person’s ability to care for or act is crippled by their inability to understand the magnitude of the problem.

On the other hand, some overreact to risks – cultivating intense anxieties about a potential infection manifested by hysterical purchases, panic racism and other erratic behaviors that spread fear in entire communities. The crisis is generating high levels of insecurity, prompting people to look for ways to resolve this uncertainty and reduce their anxiety by obtaining information about the threat.

In this context, the torrent of fake news and misinformation – what John Naughton, written in The Guardian , calls it “infodemic” – which crushes people’s serious attempts to make sense of a confusing situation with a combination of contradictory rumors, bad science, implicit censorship and malicious actors manipulating social media platforms to economic purposes.

Toilet paper, bottled water and canned food are some of the items that fly on the shelves amid concerns about COVID-19. (Bobby Hristova / CBC)

There is a scene halfway Contagion which best illustrates the aggravating effects of such an emotional contagion on the greatest pandemic event. Responding to the panic that ensued, sparked in the film by the spread of fables to biological weapons, homeopathic remedies and apocalyptic preparations, the fictitious head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (played by Laurence Fishburne) calmly reminds the viewer that “… in to get sick, you must first get in touch with a sick person or something they have touched. To be afraid, all you have to do is get in touch with a rumor , television or the Internet. “

This is the alarming thing about the transmission of fear. It infects people’s feelings and actions, forcing them to behave in ways that often go against their own interests, not to mention their greatest obligations to public health and social life.

If you act scared or indulge in frantic toilet paper storage, others will also react with fear. At the same time, your cache of masks, gloves and hand sanitizer is actively preventing other members of their community from accessing it, which can worsen the spread.

Unfounded fears of a shortage in the face of a COVID-19 outbreak are pushing Canadians to buy supplies. 2:06

In Canada, as in Soderbergh’s film, the current call for social distancing marks the time when society is most at risk of being exposed to emotional and biological contagion. We all have a responsibility to our loved ones and our communities to respond to this pandemic in a sensible and selfless manner.

For politicians and business leaders, this means finding ways to avoid forcing vulnerable workers to choose between their jobs and their health. This means that minimum wage workers in contact with customers in the service sector benefit from the same auto-quarantine benefits as those who have the means, the wealth and the flexibility to work remotely.

For many of us, this collective responsibility means less thinking about “what I can do to protect myself” and more about “what steps I can take to keep others safe.”