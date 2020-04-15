NOTICE | Alberta places unnecessary burden on doctors during pandemic

This column is an opinion of Juliet Guichon and Ian Mitchell, professors at the University of Calgary’s Cumming School of Medicine.

A recently filed dossier declaration by the Alberta Medical Association contends that the Alberta government has not significantly and in good faith negotiated the conditions under which Alberta doctors practice.

Emphasis has been placed on the conditions (payment) for medical practice, but the conditions are also important.

Certain changed conditions have been well described in media reports.

These include changes to the Rural Remote Northern Program, which has been very important in helping to recruit and retain physicians in rural and northern communities in Alberta, where so many people want and deserve medical care. This program is threatened.

Another change concerns the assistance provided by Alberta Health to pay part of the medical insurance costs, which vary according to the type of practice. For example, family physicians pay fees related to the type of medical work they do; if they give birth or work in the emergency room, they now face less financial support for high insurance premiums.

As a result, some doctors have now decided do not give birth or work in an emergency. Such changes in medical practice directly affect patient care.

But there have been other changes in the conditions of medical practice that will affect patient care.

These changes have been mainly discussed in terms of income, but they have multiple implications for working conditions which have not been well described.

Changes to billing codes

The Minister of Health has made the conditions of medical practice more expensive in ridiculous change billing codes who reimburse the doctors.

Complex and developed over time, medical fee codes recognize, among other things, the skills, training, difficulty of the intervention and the time taken by the doctor. Codes are an abbreviated way to describe and value service.

Fee codes are much like the codes used in grocery stores for fruits and vegetables, but medical fee codes are more complicated and the changes costly to learn.

The new tariff codes are described in a government document of almost 300 pages! Can you even imagine a grocery chain changing product codes in the middle of a pandemic?

Changes to the medical expense code were imposed on April 1, as COVID-19 cases escalated, creating a workplace nightmare. The changes require physicians to use radically different codes to describe their work, and even to attend webinars to understand these codes.

A Byzantine world

Many codes used for a particular patient service may now depend not on the service provided, but on the location where the activity takes place.

For example, if a doctor sees a patient in a private practice, then a fee code is used. If the same doctor sees the same patient in a hospital to provide the same service, then a different code is used.

But wait, there is more. If the second meeting takes place in a hospital where the doctor pays overhead costs by agreement, then the doctor must revert to the first code.

In this Byzantine world, we hear that the same bureaucrats and politicians who designed and imposed this plan do not understand it themselves.

Doctors who submit fees with the correct new code (for example, a doctor in a hospital with an overhead agreement) found that the submission was nonetheless rejected. Round after round: new submission, letter of explanation and possible acceptance.

An unnecessary burden

Doctors know the existing codes; learning new ones takes a long time. Processing bureaucratic rejections also takes a long time.

These changes are an unnecessary burden during a pandemic. Most physicians would likely accept a percentage reduction in salary rather than dealing with fee code changes when they already use their free time to educate about coronaviruses and brush up on their prevention skills and knowledge. transmission of infections.

Forcing these changes during a pandemic is unethical, potentially dangerous and avoidable management error.

According to Alberta’s own rules of ethics, it is unethical for the Minister of Health to change the codes.

Albert’s Ethical framework for responding to an influenza pandemic (2016) states that in the event of a pandemic, “the health system is forced to respond to the needs of individuals, society and health care providers who put themselves in danger for the good of others”.

In doing so, the system must adhere to principles, including “working together”, “reciprocity”, “flexibility” and “good decision-making”.

Let’s take a closer look at each of them.

If the Minister of Health worked with his partners – the doctors in Alberta – then they would tell him that changes to the cost code were a major distraction during this public health crisis.

Reciprocity requires burden sharing. As the framework says, “Healthcare workers can face very heavy burdens when trying to help us fight pandemic influenza; it is important to think about how to minimize these burdens.” The Minister of Health should actually reduce the charges, not impose new ones.

Flexibility means that “plans must be adapted to take account of new information and changing circumstances”. However, the pandemic, which clearly requires flexibility to cope with the burden on doctors, has not prevented changes to the fee code.

And finally, good decision making involves being open, inclusive, responsible and reasonable. However, these attributes are difficult to find. In fact, it is not good decision-making, the consequences of which are only partially evident now.

The consequences are many

Medical students and residents, who are currently seeking a hospital environment in which to practice, are observe the dedicated treatments provided by their mentors. But they also observe a minister who chooses this moment to impose a new burden on doctors.

These young people should be the backbone of our health care system in the future, but may leave you disgusted.

The consequences of changes to the code of fees imposed are numerous. They will likely encourage medical trainees to leave Alberta once they are qualified, they will keep doctors away from patients and families, and, unfortunately, they will likely lead to an increase in medical errors – which increases when doctors are tired and stressed.

In addition, this imposed burden is a management jungle.

According to management specialists, when headquarters staff make decisions without the information held by people who actually interact with customers, they can engage in “ head office tyranny. ”

Such a jungle can be corrected when decision makers choose to interact with front line people and modify their orders accordingly.

The doctors, who risk themselves and their families while caring for the sick during this epidemic, know how to do their jobs effectively. Do not make them ineffective in the event of a pandemic by modifying the cost codes.

Imposing such changes in the conditions of medical practice right now is unethical, potentially dangerous and managerial madness.