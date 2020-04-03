NOTICE | Albertans Ask To Believe In Provincial Pipeline Game

When it comes to investing billions of public dollars in private business, Alberta politicians like to talk about former Prime Minister Peter Lougheed.

No one likes to talk about former Prime Minister Don Getty.

When Prime Minister Jason Kenney defended his government this week by spending $ 1.5 billion in public cash and $ 6 billion in loan guarantees to support the Keystone XL pipeline project, he noted that Lougheed had succeeded in investing in private companies in the 1970s.

It is true that Lougheed has invested in companies like Syncrude. Heck, he even bought companies such as (now gone) Pacific Western Airlines. But he did it when his government ran out of money thanks to a healthy oil sector. It was all part of Lougheed’s plan to use the excess cash to help diversify the province’s economy – as well as funnel money into the all-new Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund.

Then came a recession and Don Getty, who tried to revive the economy and save jobs through loan guarantees and investments in private companies. But more than a few have turned into losing disasters.

This is not to say that Kenney’s $ 7.5 billion bet on the Keystone project will end in a fiasco for Alberta taxpayers.

But it’s a gamble. The price of oil was hammered, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic resulting in a drop in demand and a production war between Saudi Arabia and Russia resulting in an increase in supply.

Unexplored territory

As Kenney said on Thursday, Western Canadian Select – the price Alberta gets for its heavy oil – is so low and falling day by day that it could trade at negative prices later this month. . This means that our producers would have to pay someone to take the oil from them.

As Kenney tells us, we are in unknown territory.

This is certainly true for Kenney personally.

He is a staunch conservative of the free market and free enterprise who, in his own words, is “always skeptical of market intervention”.

Yet here it plunges into the market to a potential depth of $ 7.5 billion. At a time when oil prices may be about to plunge.

A pumpjack works at a wellhead on an oil and gas facility near Cremona, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press)

Kenney understands what it looks like – and he addressed the issue head-on in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday:

“A lot of people may be wondering right now,” Well, why is the government taking, for example, a bet on this when prices are $ 5 a barrel for Alberta oil? “This is a reasonable question. The answer is that we have to plan for the long term. It would be a terrible mistake for leaders at a time like this to focus only on hour-by-hour crisis management. government needs to plan for the medium and long term, and that’s exactly what this investment is doing. “

NDP leader Rachel Notley, who has never backed down from an opportunity to criticize Kenney, is not on the attack this time. Indeed, she was in the same boat when she was first in 2018 and said that she would be willing to buy the Trans Mountain pipeline to continue her expansion project.

New Democrats support project

Thursday, after listening to Kenney talk about Keystone’s investment, Notley said bluntly, but bluntly: “We support this project.”

Oh, she’s still pressing Kenney for more details on her estimate that the Keystone investment will mean $ 30 billion in additional revenue for the province. But as someone who has already considered investing $ 2 billion in a pipeline project, Notley is in no position to lobby particularly hard.

She, like the rest of us, will simply have to believe that the government has done its homework and calculated the risk.

As NDP MP David Shepherd said in Thursday’s debate, “we are counting on the good faith of the government.” He was talking about the health crisis but it is a quote for all seasons. “We have to be honest with each other,” he added.

But I have to admit that when it comes to government honesty, I can get a little skeptical.

On Monday, for example, when asked to Kenney why his government had cut $ 128 million from the education budget, causing massive layoffs among teaching assistants, he replied: “The layoffs are the result of advice from our public health official to close the schools. “

Hmm. Well, although Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, recommended ending classroom instruction, I don’t think she suggested firing anyone.

This shows that when it comes to being simple with Alberta, Kenney can sometimes be as slippery as a government-funded pipeline.

Also on Monday, the Alberta government released a misleading press release on its controversial and gaff-prone “war room” with the title: “The Canadian Energy Center (CEC) is cutting its current operating budget by 90% to reflect needs during the Covid Pandemic19. “

“If implemented on an annual basis,” the statement said, the reduction would cut the centre’s budget from $ 30 million to $ 2.84 million. War room critics applauded.

However, the cut is not designed to last a year. It is scheduled for only “three months or until regular operations can resume”. If funding returns to normal after three months, the war room budget for the year will still be $ 23 million, not $ 3 million.

As Shepherd said, “we are counting on the good faith of the government.”

As for the Keystone XL project, this faith has a price that could reach $ 7.5 billion.