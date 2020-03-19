NOTICE | Kenney and Notley put down the knives to pat the back briefly

It is not as if they have kissed and agreed to form a coalition government.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Premier of Alberta, Jason Kenney, and the Leader of the Opposition, Rachel Notley, kissed verbally.

It was not the end of political hostilities but it was reassuring to see the two combatants – who did not shoot weapons during the COVID-19 pandemic – give a standing ovation in the Legislative Assembly.

The armistice came after Kenney presented an economic relief plan to help Albertans hard hit by the rapidly advancing public health emergency.

To conclude his speech, Kenney recalled how Albertans have faced adversity in the past.

“Now more than ever, we must relearn these memories, redefine a sense of social solidarity across regional, demographic, political and other lines,” said Kenney. “It is time for us, as much as possible, to come together for each other.”

MPs on both sides of the house rose and applauded.

After Notley responded with measured praise, the PCU members, including Kenney, stood up and applauded Notley.

It was not so much a show of solidarity as an acknowledgment that they could not continue to denigrate their heads at a time when anxious Albertans turn to their politicians for leadership and comfort.

Wednesday they got it.

Kenney’s economic program includes $ 50 million for Albertans who isolate themselves but cannot work from home and who have not yet received assistance from the federal government. He gave the example of an Uber pilot under pressure to go out and earn $ 100 to make ends meet.

They will be able to request next week $ 573 in provincial assistance which will be deposited into their bank account in a few days.

Alberta Premier Jason Kenny announced financial assistance to individuals and businesses on Wednesday to help them with the COVID-19 crisis. (Legislative Assembly of Alberta)

In addition, Albertans faced with utility bills that they cannot pay will be deferred for three months. Corporate income tax is suspended until the end of August. Student loan payments are deferred by six months and ATB will offer mortgage, loan and line of credit deferrals for six months.

Kenney says more help will arrive in the coming weeks – and he has been careful to say that the pandemic would pose a public health threat for two or three more months.

Kenney has never complained of being tired but he looks exhausted. The pressures on him and his government are enormous.

And they are increasing day by day.

Tax assistance

The financial assistance announced in recent days by the provincial and federal governments is not an economic recovery plan – they are aid plans.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and a fight between Russia and Saudi Arabia over oil production, the price of oil fell. The magnitude of the problem is so great that governments have a limited capacity to respond. Many Albertans find themselves falling on a cliff.

The new government assistance is not a helicopter that comes to their rescue, nor even a lifeline to reassemble them. It is a tree root that they can hang onto to keep them from falling further.

With these 573 help checks released next week, Kenney is introducing a form of guaranteed income. Other jurisdictions have done something like this or are considering it for the duration of the pandemic.

It makes you think that when it comes to dealing with a public emergency, we are all socialists at heart, even Kenney.

But Kenney apparently realized that someone would make this connection. On Tuesday, he insisted that the $ 573 aid check “is not an economic measure but a public health measure”.

Notley may have stood up to applaud Kenney’s aid program – but she didn’t stay up for long.

She is still angry with Kenney for using the pandemic as an excuse to browse her controversial new provincial budget on Tuesday evening.

“Contrary to the Minister of Finance’s assertions, it was not necessary to pass the budget for the Alberta government to continue funding necessary services,” said Notley, noting that the government had other mechanisms for maintain funding services. “Nonetheless, they did, and in doing so, they adopted a specific health budget that would have hurt health in Alberta before the pandemic. Now, with the crisis we are facing, I fear that cuts can’t make things worse. “

Another problem with the budget is that it relies on oil at $ 58 a barrel. As Kenney himself said on Tuesday, the price fell to $ 21: “We are probably tough for the rest of 2020”.

The UCP government adopted a budget which is already exceeded.

The NDP opposition will not let Kenney or the Albertans forget this.