NOTICE | Limiting the supply of alcohol during the pandemic to reduce the burden on front-line workers

If there has ever been a moment to step out of reality by indulging in a drink or two, it’s certainly now.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many governments seemed to agree: they classified the sale of alcohol as an essential service. Liquor stores remain open in much of the North, as do grocery stores, despite the forced closure or restrictions of most other businesses.

Easy access to alcohol is convenient and can be comforting, but is it really the best idea during this public health crisis?

The stakes of a good alcohol policy in northern Canada have always been high. Alcohol consumption in the territories has already imposed a higher cost per person for health and law enforcement services than in the rest of Canada.

Some jurisdictions, such as Greenland and the municipality of Cambridge Bay , In Nunavut, have introduced alcohol bans in the interest of public safety.

But last week, the N.W.T. The government has resisted calls from some Aboriginal leaders to ban alcohol during the pandemic, saying it would put increased pressure on health services to help people go through alcohol withdrawal.

In fact, it is the polar opposite of what would happen.

Evidence paints a different picture

The Canadian Institute for Health Information reports that under normal circumstances alcohol causes more hospitalizations than heart attacks and that the territories lead the way here .

In 2015-2016, the Northwest Territories easily dominated Canada with more than 1,300 alcohol-related hospitalizations per 100,000 people aged 12 and over. And that doesn’t include the many other cases partially caused by alcohol – traffic accidents, violence to cancer. Treatment for alcohol withdrawal only represented a very small proportion of these hospitalizations.

The supply of alcohol weighs on health services when we can least afford it. – Tim Stockwell

Additionally, there is strong evidence that the number of people suffering from alcohol withdrawal actually decreases when the supply of alcohol dries up. A worker on strike against government alcohol monopolies in Canada and Scandinavia show that supply reductions have led to much less detoxification services .

Would a ban only push alcohol-dependent drinkers to look for booze and illicit drugs? Evidence suggests that when alcohol is not available for this population, there are few who get by and many simply replace alcohol with cannabis – a much safer alternative.

Thus, the supply of alcohol weighs on health services when we can least afford it. This is unlikely to contribute to vigilance regarding physical distance and other precautions. He probably contributed to the peak of domestic violence observed in Canada and around the world . Heavy alcohol consumption can also precipitate or get worse pneumonia, a particular concern for anyone with COVID-19.

Given all this, do we have to make a different collective choice?

At a minimum, restrictions so

In truth, the supply of alcohol has never been justifiable for health and safety reasons. We are asking for access because it is our favorite recreational drug. Our political leaders know this and are impatient to impose unpopular restrictions on our freedom. They also need the income from alcohol – even if they prefer not to look the other way. costs outweigh benefits .

Given that we are probably not ready to ban alcohol, even in a pandemic, we urgently need a balanced, evidence-based approach now that allows for reasonable access to alcohol, allows local communities to introduce direct bans and offers both treatment and harm reduction services to people with severe alcohol problems Alcohol management programs ).

Some cooperative stores in Nunavik have introduced a limit 12 beers or a liter of wine per customer on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, an example that other regions may well adopt.

the Canadian Alcohol Policy Assessment Project has already identified effective policies for Canadian governments to reduce the harms of alcohol: these include introducing minimum prices for alcoholic beverages so that they are not sold below a fixed price, health warning labels, irresponsible marketing restrictions and reasonable availability limits. It is extremely important that such policies be implemented now to reduce the burden on our heroic health care and emergency service providers.