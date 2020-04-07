Canada

Nova Scotia registers first death from COVID-19

April 7, 2020 0 comment
According to the province’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia saw its first death related to COVID-19.

As of Monday, there were 293 known cases of COVID-19 in the province

A provincial press release is expected to contain more details soon.

By Monday afternoon, the total number of known cases of COVID-19 in the province was 293. The age of the cases ranged from less than 10 years to over 90 years.

Nine people were hospitalized and 64 were listed as recovered. There were 10,218 negative COVID-19 test results in the province.

