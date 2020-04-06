“Now is not the time”: Heiltsuk Nation tells boaters that they cannot visit during the COVID-19 pandemic

Despite daily exhortations from healthcare officials to stay home during the COVID-19 pandemic and repeated calls from remote communities to stay away, the Heiltsuk Nation on the central coast of British Columbia says Travelers on yachts and sailboats are still trying to reach their shores – and be turned back.

On March 27, the Heiltsuk published a stopped prohibit non-residents and non-Heiltsuk from entering their territory, including Bella Bella, to avoid infecting the community. Essential workers, including health workers, are exempt.

On Saturday, the First Nation refused two sailboats en route to Alaska and prevented other ships from mooring, said Chief Councilor Marilyn Slett.

“I know people are scared and trying to find refuge, and maybe move away from urban centers, but our community of Bella Bella is very vulnerable to an epidemic of COVID-19,” she said. declared.

“Now is not the time to visit Bella Bella.”

Message of public interest! We are not your refuge, do not try to shelter you here and put our community and you in danger !! The yachters stay at home, you put us in danger – We don’t have the resources to support an influx of people. The safety of our community comes first! pic.twitter.com/eCG9ZiNTA4 & mdash;@megzzzh

Many small communities begged travelers not to come during the COVID-19 pandemic, chalet country, at coastal getaways, to the vulnerable First Nations communities.

Slett says that for his community, the travel restriction is not a request, but a self-government regulation by Heiltsuk, and it will be enforced.

One of the pleasure craft for supplies was delivered by a nearby community, she said, but was not allowed to stop at Bella Bella.

“They received our travel regulations and restrictions, and we have our guardians on site, and our community certainly takes this very seriously.”

“Confusion, panic and fear”

Aboriginal communities have every reason to take the pandemic seriously, not only because of limited access to health care and vulnerable seniors, but long and difficult story diseases introduced by foreigners – from smallpox to measles to the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic.

“What we are going through now gives me a better idea of ​​the … feeling of hopelessness and helplessness that our ancestors must have felt during epidemics in the past, when many of our people died”, a said Pauline Waterfall, elder from Heiltsuk, 76, in a video published this week.

Waterfall said his mother had heard stories from his grandmother about the Spanish flu, and how many people died every day that burials could not be done.

She “described it this time as total chaos, confusion, panic and fear,” said Waterfall.

To date, no cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Bella Bella.

However, there are only 10 hospital beds available in the community of 1,400 people, if the virus spreads there.

“Although we have an exceptional medical team in place, our health care system will collapse if an epidemic hits our community,” said Waterfall.

Slett said emergency plans are being developed – including the resumption of the community school gymnasium for patients, if necessary – but outsiders should know that there is little care health care available, and an emergency air ambulance in Vancouver takes over an hour.

Watch leaders in the Heiltsuk community share tips on social estrangement:

Heiltsuk leaders also tell their own people to isolate themselves for 14 days upon their return to the community and to avoid trips to Port Hardy to shop for groceries – or any other non-essential trip – instead, count on BC Ferries to bring supplies every week in cargo.

BC Ferries still travels to Bella Bella and other coastal communities at winter service levels, but travel warning to check the reviews of local communities, including Bella Bella, before visiting.

Pacific Coastal Airlines, which normally serves Bella Bella, suspended flights on all routes until May 2.

Slett says that so far the people who have turned away from Bella Bella have understood.

“It is a difficult thing for us to do because we think of everyone’s safety.”