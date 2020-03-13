NRA Cancels Annual Coronavirus Meeting

The National Rifle Association on Friday canceled its annual meeting scheduled for next month, adding to the growing list of organizations canceling events due to fears of coronavirus.

“With our 149th annual meeting scheduled for next month in Nashville, we realize that many NRA members and meeting guests have questions about the coronavirus (COVID-19) and the potential impact on our convention, “the NRA wrote in a statement on Friday. “We are closely monitoring updates from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Tennessee Department of Health. In fact, earlier today, a state of emergency was declared in Tennessee. “

DNC PROPOSES THE BIDEN-SANDERS DEBATE AT DC STUDIO WITHOUT ANY AUDIENCE

“Therefore, we reluctantly decided to cancel this year’s NRA annual meeting, scheduled for April 16-19 in Nashville,” they wrote. “We sincerely regret the need for this action, especially for our many loyal members who join us for this annual celebration of the NRA and our constitutional freedoms.”

The NRA added that details of a postponed meeting will be “forthcoming”.

They added, “Know that we did not take this decision lightly. We were ultimately guided by our responsibility to help ensure the safety and well-being of our NRA members, our guests and the surrounding community. “

NRA cancellation comes as concerts, Broadway shows, National Hockey League, National Basketball Association, Professional Golfer’s Association and Major League Baseball all canceled or rescheduled scheduled performances, championships and more again.

The National Democratic Committee on Thursday also changed its plans for Sunday’s primary Democratic debate – by moving the Phoenix event to a CNN studio in Washington, DC where former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders, I -Vt., Will face without an audience present.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization designated the new coronavirus, or COVID-19, an international pandemic.

CORONAVIRUS: WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

President Trump on Wednesday evening in an address to the nation’s Oval Office also announced that he was calling for a temporary halt to air travel to the United States from Europe, excluding flights in from the UK and those carrying cargo, in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

“The virus will have no chance against us. No nation is more prepared and more resilient,” said Trump.

The epidemic is said to have originated in an animal and seafood market in the city of Wuhan, China.

As of Friday morning, there were over 1,600 cases of coronavirus in the United States, in 47 states, including Washington, D.C. The United States has so far seen 41 coronavirus-related deaths.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially the elderly and people with existing health problems, this can cause more serious illnesses, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people are recovering from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more serious illness can take three to six weeks to recover.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.