NRA Responds After Dem Calls Disabled Cancer Survivor Gun Video “ Nauseous ” Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The National Rifle Association (NRA) posted a video this weekend showing Carletta Whiting, a breast cancer survivor who has a fibromyalgia disability, explaining her reasons for owning firearms during the coronavirus pandemic – and it didn’t take long for a summit Senate Democrat to call the message “sickening”.

The push has highlighted ongoing disputes between some municipalities seeking to limit Second Amendment rights, and others arguing that periods of crisis were precisely the times when gun rights should be protected.

Police services in major cities, including Philadelphia, have abandoned make arrests for various offenses. New Orleans and other jurisdictions have assumed the power to prohibit transfers of firearms.

“What is under my control is how I defend myself if things go from bad to worse,” said Whiting, before shooting a 9mm bullet with his AR-9 rifle. “I know from history how quickly society collapses during a crisis, and we have never faced anything like this before, and the second amendment is never more important than during the civil unrest. “

Whiting noted that “even the California Liberals” were lining up because they know the government will not be able to protect them. “In mid-March, the FBI’s Instant National Criminal Background Check (NICS) triple jump in the processing of requests in the background compared to the same period last year.

MASSIVE SPIKE IN SALES OF FIREARMS IN A CORNAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Meanwhile, several states have also reported dramatic increases in gun purchases. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation announced last week that it had received more than 14,000 background checks for firearm purchases in the previous week, and only 7,000 in the same period in 2019. And, Virginia state police saw 64,000 background checks in February, up from 39,300 the last time. February.

Nonetheless, Senator Chris Murphy, D-Conn., Criticized the video and suggested that the NRA urged gun owners to avoid stockpiling food and other resources. In the video, Whiting argued that storing food alone was not enough.

“General gun owners have left the NRA, so now they are reduced to telling people to store assault weapons, instead of food, to prepare for the next civil war against coronaviruses,” Murphy tweeted. “So disgusting.”

In response, the NRA called Murphy’s attack a lie, and was part of a broader Democrat effort to undermine gun rights.

“Senator Murphy is either intentionally dishonest or obtuse,” NRA director of media relations Amy Hunter told Fox News. “Carletta Whiting is one of the millions of Americans who feel vulnerable and who know that when a crime occurs, the police are minutes away – despite their best intentions.

“Right now, anti-gun politicians are using the pandemic to try to strip Americans of their Second Amendment rights,” said Hunter. “Meanwhile, gun sales are increasing because good people fear that their government will not be able to protect them. This is when Americans rely most on their rights from the second amendment.”

Meanwhile, some fear that the national supply may not be able to meet the growing appeal.

“This percentage is expected to increase significantly before the end of March. Firearm retailers and manufacturers were not ready to meet the surge or long-term sustained demand, so the firearms and ammunition will appear largely absent from dealer shelves for weeks to come. ” “warned Eric Poole, editor-in-chief of Guns and Ammo magazine.” If gun and ammunition manufacturers in the United States are required to keep their workers at home, it will have an effect. deeper and will drive up prices, including private transfers of firearms and ammunition, which are neither monitored nor recorded by the NICS system. “

Interviews Fox News conducted in recent days with several gun owners and sellers said sales this month, on average, peaked between 30 and 400 percent, compared to a “normal” period . In addition to a jump in sales of firearms and ammunition, requests for bulletproof vests have also accelerated in some places.

For many people, this week marked the first time they bought a gun.

“I just received a 9mm handgun this week,” said John McEvoy, 34, from Idaho. “As this situation continues to unfold, I predict crime rates will increase. If food and basic necessities start to run out, I do not want to be broken into and not be ready to go. protect and my family. “

