Nunavik curfew in effect after the first case of COVID-19

A curfew will be implemented this evening in the northern region of Quebec in Nunavik, in order to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A statement sent by the Kativik regional police at the beginning of Sunday afternoon indicates that it is imposed on the 14 northern villages of the region, by the Kativik regional police chief and director of public security, Jean- Pierre Larose.

Late Saturday evening, health authorities in the region confirmed a case of the new coronavirus known as COVID-19 in Salluit.

The Nunavik-wide curfew follows similar curfews imposed on Salluit and the village of Kuujjuaraapik on Saturday.

“From this evening, all Nunavimmiut will have to stay at home from 9:00 pm to 6:00 am. The curfew will remain in effect for an indefinite period,” said the press release.

Travel restrictions

The statement also said that traveling between communities with snowmobiles is “strictly prohibited” and that contact between people from different villages is strongly discouraged.

“The less contact there is between residents of different communities, the more likely residents are to limit the spread of the virus,” the statement said.

Access to all Nunavik airports will also be restricted, only priority services and freight being authorized to land in the communities, according to the press release.

However, at Salluit, the airport is closed to all traffic until further notice, except “exceptional circumstances”.

Police say they will apply the curfew with the support of all the mayors of northern villages.

These mayors and their city councils will play an important role in law enforcement, the statement said.

“They call on everyone to vigorously practice social distance and ask their citizens to refrain from taking action on social networks that could threaten the well-being of others,” the statement said.

The statement said Larose insisted that people should stay at home to limit the spread of the virus.