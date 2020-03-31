Nunavut government imposes 24-hour security quarantine on northerners locked up in Winnipeg hotel

Dozens of people waiting to return home to Nunavut are subject to strict self-isolation orders in a Winnipeg hotel that they are not allowed to leave unescorted and remain under 24/7 security surveillance .

Angel Aksawnee, his mother and others from Nunavut are among the lonely. They say that they cannot leave the room without authorization and without a security escort, even if they have not been tested for COVID-19.

“We think we are treated worse than inmates and inmates,” said Aksawnee, who recently traveled with his mother from Baker Lake, Nunavut, to Winnipeg for medical treatment.

On Tuesday, after their mother was discharged from hospital, the couple and others began spending 14 days in solitary confinement at a hotel in Winnipeg.

All out-of-territory residents must be isolated for two weeks before returning due to measures implemented by the Government of Nunavut on Tuesday to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Nunavut.

For those in Winnipeg hoping to return home, this means waiting for the period of isolation in a government-designated hotel. Security monitors residents night and day to ensure they are not leaving, although they are allowed to go out with a guard escort.

“Surveillance is a measure to help Nunavummiut get home safely and in a timely manner,” said Chris Puglia, Department of Health spokesperson for the Government of Nunavut, in a statement.

“The security component is not done because of a lack of confidence, but for reporting purposes, to ensure that the government can be as transparent as possible with the public that those who return to Nunavut are at low risk to bring COVID-19 with them. “

Due to the nature of housing, the availability of health care and other social determinants of health in remote northern communities, some fear that if the virus were to emerge in Nunavut, the impact could be devastating beyond this is happening in the densely populated urban areas of the south.

“These [security and isolation] measures have also been frequently requested by Nunavummiut who feared that the government would continue to allow travel within the territory, “said Puglia.

Patients have moved

The Kivalliq Inuit Center is generally responsible for the accommodation and overflow of hotel rooms for people from Nunavut who are transported to Winnipeg for medical treatment.

But early last week, the organization learned that the Government of Nunavut would care for its patients, said Kivalliq’s director of operations, Ainsley Bishop.

The Kivalliq Inuit Center, located on Burnell Street in Winnipeg, helps with the accommodation and overflow of hotels for patients from Nunavut who are flown to Manitoba for medical treatment. (Google Maps)

Bishop estimates that 20 to 30 patients were transferred from the Canad Inns hotel at the Health Sciences Center to a government-appointed Hilton hotel late last week.

Bishop said the Government of Nunavut is taking responsibility for the patients, including taking care of food, laundry and transportation if necessary. Kivalliq is no longer involved, she said.

“It would be catastrophic”

What makes the measures particularly strict, said Bishop, is that patients are monitored 24 hours a day and are not allowed to come and go as they please.

“I feel really bad for our patients and our escorts who find themselves in this situation, being said, a little unexpectedly, that this is what their life is going to be for two weeks,” she said. .

She said she was of two opinions on the measures, which even apply to people who have not been tested and who do not have respiratory symptoms of COVID-19.

“In many ways, it seems unfair. The other aspect is that if COVID were to travel to Nunavut, it would be catastrophic – completely – due to the tight living conditions in the communities and there are a lot of people at risk.

There are currently no known cases of COVID-19 in Nunavut, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

“Their determination is to continue like this,” said Bishop.

“I think they are doing what they think is right to make sure it stays that way. That being said, it is certainly a tougher policy than I have ever seen.”

“We ask for patience”

In a statement released on Monday, Premier of Nunavut Joe Savikataaq said his government is trying to improve self-isolation for people in the South.

“This has not been a smooth situation, but bringing it all together so quickly is not easy,” he said in a statement. “Safety is our number one priority, but we need patience to resolve it.”

Aksawnee said that at first, the wave of patients transferred to the self-isolated hotel felt like they were being treated poorly by hotel staff and security. It has improved since then, she said.

Still, she said it was depressing to be away from home during a global pandemic, she said.

She misses eating caribou.