Nunes denounces China over coronavirus management: “They downplayed it”

representative Diviner nunes, R-Calif., Criticized the way in which China coronavirus, which originates in Chinese city ​​of Wuhan, in an interview with Maria Bartiromo on “Sunday Morning Futures”.

Nunes, a senior member of the House Standing Committee on Intelligence, also said that his committee was drafting legislation against the country, which is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, based on an investigation it had conducted .

“They’re ineffective … They have people under authoritarian control. Think about it, the doctor who was actually the whistleblower ended up dying,” said Nunes. “If you look back at what the Chinese did, they probably got it in late fall, especially early winter. Instead of loving people and learning how to help and develop a way for us to know how to deal with this, they downplayed it. “

Nunes’ comments come in when China complained about American politicians and publications accusing China of the pathogen, which causes a disease officially known as COVID-19, and its spread.

“Although the epidemic first broke out in China, that does not necessarily mean that the virus originated in China, let alone ‘made in China’,” said Chinese Ambassador to South Africa Lin Songtian. tweeted March 7.

More recently, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lijian Zhao has responded to US officials like Nunes, who have accused China’s lack of transparency of the global severity of the disease, which WHO said last week. be a pandemic.

“We hope that some US officials could focus on domestic response and international cooperation instead of trying to blame China by belittling Chinese efforts to fight the epidemic. It is immoral and irresponsible, and that will not help mitigate COVID-19 in the United States, “he tweeted.

But it has not stopped US officials like Representative Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., Leader of the parliamentary minority Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., And Secretary of State Mike Pompeo used the terms “Wuhan virus” or “Chinese Coronavirus” in their public statements on the disease.

The comments come as the Chinese government has already published a book touting its management of the coronavirus in what has become a high-stakes public relations campaign to protect the country’s reputation worldwide.

Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien did not hesitate to comment on China’s responsibility for the disease on Wednesday.

“Unfortunately, rather than using best practices, this epidemic in Wuhan has been covered up,” O’Brien told the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington. “There are many open source reports from China, of Chinese nationals, that the doctors involved have been silenced or put in solitary confinement, or that sort of thing, so that the word of this virus could not come out . It probably cost the world community two months. “

Barnini Chakraborty of Fox News contributed to this report.