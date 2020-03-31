Nurse and First Responder Marry Backyard “Nearly Present” Family After Coronavirus Derailment Derails Marriage

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. Register here.

This love story ended successfully – even with a shelter on site ordered.

Nurse Lauren Rovinsky and first responder Donnie Thomas married Friday at their home in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, “despite the universe’s attempts to stop” the pair, the new bride wrote Facebook.

Rovinsky and Thomas met on Tinder in 2013. In 2018, the two health professionals got engaged and spent almost two years planning their dream wedding. However, after the coronavirus epidemic hit, they were forced to abandon their original plans.

“With Donnie and I being essential staff, we couldn’t risk exposing them to everything we could have been exposed to at work,” Rovinsky told Yahoo. Way of life.

The reverse did not completely derail the couple, however, and they married on their back deck at home, on the date they originally planned to marry, with the “virtually present” family and brother of the bride serving as celebrant.

“I married the man of my dreams with our families practically present, in our backyard, with our crazy dogs and neighbors and the farm next door,” wrote the excited bride on Facebook of the intimate wedding, qualifying the night of “more special than I could.” have imagined in the circumstances. “

“It was beautiful and perfect and I can’t wait to start this journey with you Donnie and I promise to love you with all my heart for my whole life,” wrote Lauren, who is now passing by Lauren Thomas, Yahoo reported. Lifestyle.

The neighbors are said to have helped make the day special by creating posters saying “Happy Wedding Day”, and Lauren bought a dress online at the last minute.

The Thomases are still planning to have their “real” marriage at some point in the future.

“I can’t wait for my mother to help me in my REAL wedding dress and for me to walk down the aisle with my father. I look forward to dancing the night away with our friends and family, ”she wrote.

With all the adjustments and concessions that the couple made for their marriage, Lauren is happy not to have waited. Especially now that their new chosen date, May 17, may not materialize either.

“Some people have asked why we still want to get married on March 27,” she told Yahoo Lifestyle. “Why didn’t we broadcast it live. Why don’t we just wait for our postponed date? And the answer was simple. With what Donnie and I do for a living, and under the current circumstances in which we live, we know that tomorrow is not promised and we did not want to spend another day waiting to be married. ”