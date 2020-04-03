Nurses at New York’s best hospital say they deserve a “risk premium” in the battle against COVID-19

One nurse takes the subway every day wondering if she will have the proper protective equipment for her 12-hour shift, while another worries about a shortage of hydrogen peroxide wipes.

Emergency room nurses at Mount Sinai Hospital on Manhattan’s Upper East Side – one of the best hospitals in the country – say they face a multitude of challenges as they face COVID- 19 in the front line, which puts their own health at risk.

Constant exposure to danger should earn them a “risk premium” but none perceive it, they said.

In stark contrast, out-of-state nurses called in to help Mount Sinai personnel earn an additional $ 2,000 to $ 5,000 a week – many of them receiving additional accommodation, such as accommodation and transportation – many say. sources aware of the situation.

“I absolutely signed up to take care of the sick and dying – there’s nothing else I would rather do – but it’s frustrating to be treated this way in times of crisis and when we’re not not sufficiently protected, “said a nurse from Mount Sinai.

“It is unfair to all of us,” said another, adding that a petition may be underway demanding additional wages until the risk of infection due to supply shortages is significantly reduced.

“It is not possible to pay an Uber every day to come and go from work,” said the nurse. “I love our doctors and the directors of our department, but everyone in the field deserves better.”

All of the nurses interviewed spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not allowed to speak publicly on the issue.

It is unclear whether an outside recruiting agency or other entity pays nurses outside the state. A spokeswoman for Mount Sinai on Friday did not return a phone call and an email from Fox News for comment.

The risk premium is defined by the United States Department of Labor as additional remuneration for the performance of dangerous tasks or work involving physical difficulties. “Work that causes extreme physical discomfort and distress that is not sufficiently mitigated by the protective devices is said to cause physical hardship,” according to the ministry’s website.

President Trump said on Wednesday that his administration was considering ways to compensate healthcare workers with an additional risk premium during the pandemic, although no plans have yet been unveiled.

“This is something we are discussing in terms of bonuses or bonuses,” said Trump during a press briefing. “They are like warriors, they are like soldiers,” he said of doctors, nurses and carers on the front lines of the epidemic.

Like all emergency rooms in COVID-19 hotspots, the emergency room on the main Mount Sinai campus is in a critical situation, with a high volume of patients requiring intubation and physically and emotionally tired medical staff.

“The volume of patients is increasing, as is the level of acuity,” said one nurse. “We intubate between 10 and 15 patients per night and we are understaffed.”

“I have a lot of anxiety, and it’s very difficult emotionally because when it started we were told that it only affected the elderly – it was information that came from other countries like Italy, “added the nurse. “But that’s not the case here. We see people in their thirties, forties and fifties with no other breathless illnesses.”

All of the nurses interviewed said they only get one N95 respirator for their 12-hour shift. Face shields should be wiped down and reused, they said.

“EAR [personal protective equipment] is not supposed to be reusable, “said one nurse.” The chances of us getting sick are so high. We will probably all have it at some point. “

Two nurses spoke of a colleague who is currently ill and in quarantine after treating patients with the new virus. Another nurse reported that “several nurses and doctors” fell ill from COVID-19.

“You can send anything to Mount Sinai emergency – we saw it all – but it shook everyone,” said the nurse.

