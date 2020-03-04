Nursing home in Canada strengthens COVID-19 pandemic plan

Elderly settlements in Washington are still at the center of one COVID-19 outbreak, so a long-term sanatorium in Canada is preparing in case the coronavirus comes to one of the facilities.

Nursing homes Vulnerable to outbreak Frail residents live close enough to promote the spread of infections. World Health Organization officials say that COVID-19 infections in prisons, hospitals, and long-term residential facilities in China are confined to small spaces, “people-to-people contacts, and high likelihood of contaminated surfaces”. To those who suggest it is a key factor in increasing.

That is why the facility is updating its pandemic plan.

“This happens regularly,” says Dr. Rhonda Collins, Chief Medical Officer of Revera, a national chain of long-term care facilities. “We raised the notch one step up.”

Collins states that it is preparing materials, resources, and the appropriate personnel, especially for residents with cognitive disabilities.

“For example, if you don’t have the right staff to engage in recreational activities, that means more isolation. Risk of delirium That’s what we think because there is a high risk of decline, both cognitive and functional. “

A lifecare center in Kirkland, Washington, where many elderly people died on COVID-19, was filmed on February 29. (Ryan Henriksen / Reuters)

Staff are looking for COVID-19 symptoms, such as high fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath, both in the elderly and in themselves.

Dr. Anthony Fouch, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on Tuesday that about 80% of infected people Data from China.

“But usually about 15 to 20 percent of the elderly and those in the risk group have a serious illness that requires supportive care,” he said.

“It can be oxygen, intensive care, intubation or more dramatic intervention.”

Elderly COVID-19 mortality rate 8-15%

Dr. Samir Singha, director of geriatrics at the Sinai Health System and the University Health Network in Toronto, said: Tends to be vulnerable. “

“To bring some point of view here, for example, if you had SARS, and you got the disease over the age of 65, you actually had a 50% risk of death,” said Shinha. “The great thing we know about COVID-19 is … the mortality rate of the elderly today is between about 8-15% and seems to be much lower.”

He stated that nursing homes and nursing homes across Canada are also revising their pandemic plans to ensure adequate supplies in case of outbreaks at facilities.

Shinha said that the elderly can protect themselves in the following ways:

Get flu and pneumonia vaccinations.

wash hands.

Beware of others infected around you.

Ask your parent relative not to visit if you are sick.

“I think it’s a moment to pause, breathe in, and realize what you already have to do and what you can do. In case COVID-19 becomes a bigger problem, always stay informed and prepared Can be arranged in Canada. “

Faria Ali, a registered nurse and care director at the Three Links Care Center in Vancouver, said that she had enhanced some cleaning procedures in commonly touched areas due to the flu season.

Screening: WHO says medical supply disruption puts healthcare workers at risk

World Health Organization director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says the price of surgical masks has increased sixfold. 1:28

She also said, “I have a little problem around Mask disappears. “The mask will be stored in a separate locked storage area.

Ali said the center is also reassuring families about their outbreak plans.

“You must be able to communicate with people [with newsletters] If you want to get information about the people they love, also give them a number to call, “she said.