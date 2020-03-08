NY Governor Cuomo says people shouldn’t panic about coronavirus despite state of emergency

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo try to keep people from panicking coronavirus, even though he declared an emergency in his state.

New York has seen 89 confirmed cases of the virus, over 400 nationwide.

NEW YORK DECLARES ITS EMERGENCY AS CUOMO ANNOUNCES 21 NEW CORONAVIRUS CASES

“It sounds more alarming than it is,” he said, calling the emergency declaration an “administrative measure” intended to allow the state to “move a little faster at the government level.” to solve the problem.

“I don’t want people to stay calm, so I tell them what to say to keep them calm,” he said. “If they know the facts, they will be calm.”

At the same time, Cuomo has recognized that the number of confirmed cases will almost certainly increase as the tests increase.

Yes, we are doing aggressive testing, yes, you will see an increase in the number of people who test positive. Yes, a lot of people will be infected, I guess by the end of the day. But remember that what we’re really trying to do here is to avoid the massive disruption of shutting it down for two weeks like China did, like Italy does, and we’re trying to protect the vulnerable for which this coronavirus could really be dangerous: the elderly, immunocompromised. “

Cuomo also downplayed the severity of the virus itself, noting that it is like “a bad flu” and is not serious unless you are one of these vulnerable populations.

“We are not dealing with the Ebola virus, we are not dealing with a SARS virus,” he said.

When asked if public transit was likely to close as part of the state response, Cuomo said there was no current plan to do so, but seemed to leave the option open if needed.

“What we are doing here is that we are calibrating to the facts as we knew them at the time, so the facts change, you change your strategy,” he said. “But for the moment, there is no reason to shut down public transportation.”

Cuomo noted that New York City has seen only 11 confirmed cases so far, with many more in suburban Westchester County – immediately north of the Bronx – where there has been a “cluster”. While an individual from Westchester was known to have taken public transportation in New York, Cuomo said that the residents of the city should now be clear, because the symptoms would have already settled if people were infected by this person in the train.

“Even worse, the virus right now … is fear, the pandemic,” said Cuomo. “Fear is more dangerous than the virus.”