NYC lawyer at risk for coronavirus, NYC’s second case. Unknown origin

Lawyer working near New York City Grand Central Terminal-about 750,000 commuters are attending each day-listed in critical condition after he was diagnosed with new Coronavirus.

The patient was COVID-19, the second case in the city, and the first cause is unknown, health officials said Tuesday.

According to the New York Post, lawyer Lawrence Garves, 50, works for Manhattan’s law firm, Lewis & Garves, and lives in Westchester County, north of the city. The newspaper reported that he used the Metro North Railroad to work and probably did not use the city’s subway system, due to the proximity of offices to Grand Central.

“He remains in critical condition at the New York Presbyterian / Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Manhattan,” the New York Health Department said. “The Ministry of Health has identified people in close contact with patients diagnosed with COVID-19 positive and is closely monitoring the disease.”

Garbuz sought medical treatment at Westchester Hospital on February 27 after showing symptoms. The agency’s ill detective is working on identifying those who have been in close contact with him and his two children-the agency added, living in the NYC.

Authorities said his daughter attended SAR Academy and high schools in Bronx, and his son attended Yeshiva University in Manhattan. The administrator voluntarily closed the high school, but the department said guidance had been provided at his Manhattan law firm and at both schools.

Municipal agencies work closely with companies, building operations, and local academic institutions to ensure that the employees there are provided with appropriate guidance.

“More than ever, New Yorkers must come together as a city to limit the spread of COVID-19. If you have symptoms such as coughing, fever, or shortness of breath, contact your health care provider.” The Ministry of Health will do everything with our help to minimize the disruption caused by this evolving situation.We will continue to communicate openly and honestly with New Yorkers. “

Ministry of Health advised people with viral symptoms [fever cough, shortness of breath] Recently traveled to China, Iran, Italy, Japan or Korea.

Authorities advised all New Yorkers to cover coughs with elbows and sleeves instead of hands. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, and avoid touching your face with unwashed hands.