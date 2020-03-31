NYPD to fine for breaking social distancing rules amid coronavirus, de Blasio says

New York mayor Bill de Blasio said Tuesday he has ordered the New York Police Service to start fines of $ 250 to $ 500 for those who do not follow the distance guidelines and who “don’t get it”, while the city is struggling with the rapid dissemination of the novel coronavirus.

De Blasio, in an interview with NBC “Today”, was asked about the arrival of the hospital ship USNS Comfort Navy in New York a day earlier. The vessel will provide thousands of additional hospital beds for the planned overflow of patients with severe cases of COVID-19 in city hospitals.

CORONAVIRUS DEADS IN THE TOP 3000 IN THE UNITED STATES

“Look, we all feel a lot of emotion about the arrival of Comfort. It gives us so much hope that our soldiers are there, and we will need a lot more military presence, “said de Blasio. “But in the meantime, as much as we like Comfort, we like the fact that the army is there, people have to practice social distancing.”

He added, “I have authorized our police to start issuing fines, $ 250, $ 500, to people who don’t get it, because at this point we said so. We educated.”

De Blasio said that those who do not take social distance seriously “really put other people at risk”.

“And if we have to fine them, we will,” de Blasio said.

De Blasio went on to warn that New York City had experienced “a strong recovery in recent days, certainly in recent weeks”.

“We have to look at this model and conclude that the worst is certainly in the next few weeks, at a minimum,” said de Blasio. “I could see it coming in May, actually, with the numbers we’re looking at, because we’re a widespread community. And that’s really the problem.”

He added, “We have to plan for the worst.”

DR. OZ CALLS NYC CORONAVIRUS A “TALE ATTENTION”

“Community propagation means that it is there and that it continues to grow. And there is a point where it stops like all other seasonal diseases where there is an end point here, “he continued. “But for the next few weeks, let’s face it, it gets worse before it gets better.”

New York has become the epicenter of COVID-19 in the United States, reporting more than 67,300 cases and 1,342 deaths in the state Tuesday morning; 38,000 of these positive cases are in New York.

On Tuesday morning, the United States reported more than 164,600 positive cases of the new coronavirus and 3,170 deaths.