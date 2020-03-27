Obama administrator repeatedly called for millions of cuts to CDC funding, despite Biden’s attacks on Trump’s readiness

Get all the latest coronavirus news and more daily in your inbox. register here.

The Obama administration has repeatedly sought to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in funding from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), annual budget requests show – apparently undermining repeated attacks by former Vice President Joe Biden against Trump’s White House for his pandemic preparedness.

Many Democrats, including Biden, have falsely claimed that Trump cut the CDC’s budget, and Biden suggested he would never pursue similar cuts. The Associated Press noted that these allegations “distort” the facts, with FactCheck.org point out that CDC funding has actually increased under the current administration, largely because Congress has insisted on maintaining funding levels for the CDC and the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

However, speaking to ABC News’s “This Week” on March 1, Biden claims: “They cut funding to the CDC.” Biden stepped up his attacks on Friday, writing on Twitter: “The reckless and shortsighted actions of Donald Trump have left our nation unprepared and now the Americans are paying the price.”

In his 2013 fiscal year budget, while Biden was vice president, the Obama administration requested total funding of $ 5.9 billion from the CDC, a reduction of $ 569 million from the 2012 budget by $ 6.46 billion. In fiscal year 2015, the Obama administration wanted a reduction of $ 414 million over twelve months, and again in the 2017 fiscal year budget, the Obama administration has sought to cut $ 251 million in CDC funding.

The proposed reductions reflect money budgeted for the Prevention and Public Health Fund, which was created under the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010 to strengthen the country’s health care system. . When it does not include this fund, the Obama administration has sought to reduce the CDC in five of its eight years.

Some of the Obama administration cuts were specifically aimed at CDC readiness initiatives.

“Now President Obama’s 2012 budget calls for a cut in some of that spending. Funding for a public health emergency preparedness program run by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been cut by about $ 72 million compared to 2010 levels in the proposed budget. ” Wall Street newspaper reported in 2012.

These cuts would intensify later. “The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is cutting approximately $ 270 million from the Obama administration’s proposed budget for fiscal 2014, including significant cuts to biodefense and preparedness programs. emergency situations “, according to an article published in 2013 by the Center for Research and Policy on Infectious Diseases.

THE UNITED STATES HAVE BEEN THE BEST PREPARED COUNTRY IN THE WORLD TO MANAGE PANDEMICS, FIND JOHNS HOPKINS

Then, in 2015, President Obama called for $ 50 million in budget cuts as part of a measles epidemic – and statements by White House press secretary Josh Earnest that ObamaCare would take relays were rated false by the Washington Post fact-checker.

“Reducing 317 funds – even if the majority of cuts go to vaccine purchases – puts the immunization system in general at risk,” say public health officials and advocates. It restricts the ability of local public health units to prepare for and respond to outbreaks and to inform providers, Chris Aldridge, senior director of infectious diseases at the National Association of County and City Health Officials, told the Washington Post in 2015.

During the current coronavirus pandemic, the money that government disease detectives used to fight the latest epidemic was a Congressional fund created for health emergencies. Congress, which strongly supported the CDC and the NIH, rejected a Trump administration budget that could have cut funding.

THE BIDEN CORONAVIRUS PRESS BLITZ TIDED BY DETRACTING THE GATES

While some public health experts have said that a bigger concern than the White House budgets is the constant erosion of a CDC grant program for preparing for public health emergencies at local and national levels – the first lines of detection and fight against new diseases. But the drop was triggered by a Congressional budget measure prior to Trump.

“The CDC’s response has been excellent, as it has been in the past,” said John Auerbach, president of the Non-American Health Trust in America, which works with government at all levels to improve the country’s response to high-risk health crises. Some Democrats have accused Trump of decimating the country’s public health leadership, but Auerbach said the CDC’s top scientific ranks have remained stable over the past three years.

And, it emerged this week that the United States was ranked as the best prepared country in the world to deal with a pandemic in late 2019 by the Nuclear Threat Initiative (NTI) and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security (JHCHS). – an assessment that appears to contradict Democrats’ claims that the Trump administration has made the country vulnerable to the ongoing coronavirus epidemic.

the Global health security index was “developed with the advice of an international panel of experts from 13 countries, with research by the Economist Intelligence Unit” from 2018 to 2019, The Washington Post reported last year. “Over 100 researchers have spent a year collecting and validating publicly available data.”

At the same time, the document noted that the US score was still not perfect and that “the factors that lower the American score include the risks of social unrest and terrorism and the low public confidence in the government”.

SEE THE GLOBAL CLASSIFICATION OF THE 2019 HEALTH SAFETY INDEX

Trump’s campaign has argued in recent days, this misinformation may be one of the main causes of this lack of confidence. For example, the Trump team highlighted Biden’s claims that “no National Security Council staff member was responsible” for preparing for a pandemic, based on a report that in May 2018 , the national security adviser at the time, John Bolton, had removed the NSC office. Global health security and biodefense in an effort to reorganize.

Rear Admiral R. Timothy Ziemer was reportedly ousted as a senior director, and no replacement has been appointed. But, FactCheck.org has determined that the matter amounted to a reorganization and that “certain members of the team [of the NSC pandemic office] have been transferred to other groups, and others have taken over some of the [the top official’s] functions. “

Separately, the Biden team has repeatedly claimed that the president called the coronavirus “hoax.” This claim has been refuted by many fact checkers, including the Post, which revealed that Trump was making clear reference to Democrats’ efforts to blame him for the pandemic, not the virus itself. Biden’s advisers Friday, we rehearsed nonetheless.

In addition, a Reuters recent report The fact that the United States recently terminated a CDC position in China has been widely cited by Democrats and journalists as evidence of lack of preparation and served as the basis for a journalist’s question during the meeting. a recent briefing on the coronavirus at the White House.

But, the article itself made it clear that experts did not believe that this decision had anything to do with the spread of the coronavirus in the United States.

“A disease expert told Reuters that he is skeptical that the US resident adviser could have obtained earlier or better information from the Trump administration, given the Chinese government’s suppression of the information” , noted the newspaper.

“In the end, given the circumstances in China, it probably wouldn’t have made much difference,” former CDC epidemiologist and Emory University professor Scott McNabb told Reuters.

“The problem was how the Chinese managed it,” said McNabb. “What should have changed is that the Chinese should have recognized it earlier and did not do it.”