Obama to help mobilize Biden funds

It didn’t take long.

Some hours later former president barack obama approved Joe Biden in the 2020 White House Race, the Biden campaign sent a fundraising email to supporters under the name of the former president.

“I am very proud to approve Joe Biden as President of the United States. And that’s why I’m asking you to donate $ 5 to his campaign, “wrote Obama in the campaign pitch which was released Tuesday afternoon.

AFTER BEING LOCATED AT THE PRIMARY, OBAMA APPROVES BIDEN

The call was a sign of more to come.

Biden – who last week became the presumed Democratic presidential candidate after his rival Senator Bernie Sanders has suspended its campaign – badly drags President Trump’s re-election machine. A source close to the Biden campaign told Fox News that discussions are already underway for the former president to participate in virtual fundraisers for Biden, who served eight years as Obama’s vice president.

And there are also discussions about joint video appearances with Obama and Biden side by side. In addition, former first lady Michelle Obama – who is arguably even more popular with Democrats than her husband – should also help with fundraising, voting and voter registration efforts.

“President Obama has promised to work his tail for the candidate,” a Democrat strategist close to Obama’s inner circle told Fox News.

The strategist, who asked to remain anonymous to speak more freely, said that “we will take our cues from the Biden campaign where, how and when we can be most helpful.”

The former president and his former vice president had several conversations in the weeks leading up to Wednesday’s approval. Camp Obama and the Biden campaign are now chatting regularly, sources said.

Obama’s political adviser Eric Schultz – who was an assistant press secretary to the White House during the president’s second term – helps coordinate Obama’s participation in the Biden campaign.