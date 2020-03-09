“Obstacles” in Canada’s Legal System Make it Hard to End Family Violence

This story is part of Ending domestic violence, a CBC News series on the crisis of intimate partner violence in Canada and what can be done to end it.

According to Statistics Canada, intimate partner violence accounts for almost a third of all police-reported violent crime in this country, and many victims say the legal system makes it difficult to address it.

“Susan” knows this only too well. In fact, she lives so much in fear of her ex-husband that CBC News does not reveal her identity or location.

While they were married, Susan’s husband assaulted her, strangled her, and threatened to kill her. Although he was eventually convicted of an assault, he managed to drag out their divorce, and in the end, Susan left so devastated financially that she had to file for bankruptcy.

She said that her journey through the Canadian legal system was so traumatic that she even regrets reporting the abuse.

“If I could go back, I don’t think I would have done it,” said Susan. “I would have tried to blame myself and not tell the truth about what happened. I don’t think I would come back to it.”

Legal experts say stories like this show how Canadian laws governing intimate partner violence make life more difficult for victims.

This is partly due to the fact that there are sometimes conflicting definitions of family violence, and the jurisdiction to try to control the problem is divided and may vary from province to province.

“These are the types of conflicts that I believe show that Canadian governments do not have a comprehensive strategy to deal with family violence,” said Jennifer Koshan, law professor at the University of Calgary. “It means we can create barriers for victims.”

“I was pretty terrified”

Susan said communication failures, staffing issues and the lack of clarity in the legal system put her at risk at a time when she was extremely vulnerable.

For example, she said that a police officer gave her number after she was assaulted, but when she called, he did not answer and his voicemail was not established.

It also took months for her ex’s probation officer to check with her. Perhaps most importantly, she learned only too late that her ex had managed to ask the court to lift her restraining order against her.

“I got a call from my victim support worker, who asked me if I was in a safe place,” said Susan. “She seemed very stressed, almost panicked, and I asked her what was going on.”

Jennifer Koshan, professor of law at the University of Calgary, said the country’s legal system could “create barriers” for victims of domestic violence. (CBC)

The worker told her that earlier today her husband had appeared before a judge and had successfully gotten his probation and restraining order lifted. The worker told her that she would expire in four days.

“I was pretty terrified,” said Susan.

Koshan and a team of law teachers from across the country list all the laws and policies that govern domestic and intimate partner violence and have found inconsistencies not only between provinces and territories, but within the same jurisdiction.

Different jurisdictions

Most intimate partner violence offenses are dealt with in the Criminal Code, but it is not cut and dried.

“It may surprise some people, but we have no specific offense in our penal code related to violence between intimate partners,” said Koshan.

To complicate this, the fact that domestic violence can consist of a variety of behaviors, ranging from emotional abuse to withholding money, and some of these cross-border borders.

“In Alberta, for example, emotional and financial abuse is not included in the Protection Against Family Violence Act, which allows victims to obtain protection orders,” said Koshan.

Both forms of violence are, however, included in the province’s Residential Tenancy Act and Employment Standards Act so that victims can leave their homes sooner if they suffer from emotional abuse.

In order to prove domestic violence, a tenant must obtain a protection order, but in Alberta, victims cannot obtain a protection order for psychological violence.

Koshan said that all levels of government must come together to fill the gaps in the legal system.

She said that not only are laws patchwork from coast to coast, but so are the services that accompany them. Some jurisdictions have police forces specializing in domestic violence and some have courts specialized in domestic violence.

In addition to ensuring that all courts are synchronized, she said the government must monitor these laws to see how well they work in practice.

No specific federal law

Last year, Canada strengthened the Criminal Code to better deal with intimate partner violence. Bill C-75 made it clear that strangulation was a high form of assault and allowed judges to consider a higher maximum sentence for offenders who had previously been convicted of spousal violence.

Koshan said these changes have not gone far enough and believes Canada should follow the example of some countries in the United Kingdom.

In 2015, England and Wales added a specific intimate partner offense to their criminal codes to help the police identify patterns of emotional abuse and coercive control.

According to Statistics Canada, almost four-fifths (79%) of victims of intimate partner violence (IPV) in 2018 were women.

Although Canada launched a national strategy to combat gender-based violence in 2017, it does not have specific federal legislation, like the United States, that addresses violence against women.

Shelley Johnson Cline, of the St. Paul Intervention Project in Minnesota, said that the Violence Against Women Act of 1994 had forced the United States to recognize intimate partner violence as a national problem. (CBC)

In 1994, President Bill Clinton passed the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA). It has criminalized aspects of domestic violence in all states and has made available renewable funding for law enforcement research training for programs. He also demanded that state protection orders be enforced nationally.

Shelley Johnson Cline of the St. Paul Intervention Project in Minnesota, a family violence and shelter organization, said that US law has changed the game.

“It allowed us to try something different,” said Johnson Cline, whose organization receives funding from VAWA. “It’s about collaboration. It’s about matching the justice system, the grassroots [to] better programs for women and focus on the victim and her safety. And [the act] gives you the resources to do it… to try something different. “

According to White House figures, in the first 15 years of the law’s existence, annual rates of domestic violence have dropped by 64%.

Johnson Cline said VAWA has forced the country to recognize intimate partner violence as a national problem.

“I know in the United States it happens to one in four women,” said Johnson Cline. “It’s an epidemic for me.”

“Everything is on the table”

Like many people fleeing domestic violence, Susan moved to another community.

She supports the idea of ​​a national law in Canada that addresses violence between intimate partners.

“Perhaps if everything was consolidated into one larger initiative … there could be some kind of political will to really tackle this problem,” she said. “If you ask someone who has worked in the field or has been an advocate for people navigating the system, you know that their consensus is that there has been no improvement in the past 30 years. “

She also warns that any legal change will mean nothing if the resources aren’t there to make sure they’re applied.

Maryam Monsef, the Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality, said that she was not opposed to the idea of ​​a national law.

Maryam Monsef, Federal Minister for Women and Gender Equality, said the government will seek “comments from Canadians” on how to tackle family violence. (CBC)

“It’s all part of the conversation right now. It’s all on the table right now,” said Monsef. “Gender-based violence, violence between intimate partners is preventable. It costs us way too much and we can do better – we can be better.”

Monsef said it is committed to working with counterparts across Canada and said the government will seek “feedback from Canadians” on the way forward.

“When it comes to gender-based violence, whether it’s online violence, human trafficking, intimate partner violence or missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, we are on the same page and we have to move forward together. “

Additional reporting by Sylvene Gilchrist

If you need help and you are in immediate danger, call 911. To find help in your area click here.

To read all the stories from the CBC Stop Family Violence series, visit cbc.ca/stoppingdomesticviolence