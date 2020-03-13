OCA criticized for “inappropriate” comparison of Fed response to coronaviruses and student loan debt relief

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested Thursday that the Federal Reserve, by its response to the coronavirus, Has proven that the US government can bear the burden of student loan debt relief.

His tweet came after the stock market experienced one of its biggest declines in decades amid fears surrounding the pandemic. The Federal Reserve responded by committing to inject $ 1.5 trillion in temporary cash. Ocasio-Cortez seemed to suggest that the Republicans or the United States government were hypocritical in their bias towards Wall Street.

“FYI, the amount the Fed just injected covers almost all of the student debt in the United States,” she tweeted. “There is absolutely NO excuse for not suspending student debt collections, planning mortgage and rent relief, etc. We need to take care of the workers as much as the stock market.”

But according to Richard Morrison, member of the Competitive Enterprise Institute, Ocasio-Cortez made a false comparison.

“The Fed lends to banks and buys assets strategically, without giving bailout payments to anyone. The comparison between AOC and student loan is inappropriate. Today’s cash injection is not the bank or corporate equivalent of someone’s loans paid off by taxpayers, “said Morrison. said in a statement to Fox News.

“The short-term loans to which the Fed commits are quickly repaid by the financial institutions in question, even when, as in this case, the Fed decided to considerably increase certain categories of loans in response to a market slowdown” , did he declare. . “Whether this policy is the best is a different matter, but at the very least, American taxpayers should know that it is certainly not the tax equivalent of $ 1.5 trillion in new federal spending.”

Others have also criticized Ocasio-Cortez’s statement on Twitter.

Earlier Thursday, the new student proposed that the government embark on a series of relief efforts, including Universal Basic Income (UBI) and a break in the collection of student loan debt.

“Now is not the time to take half measures,” she said. “We must take dramatic action now to ward off the worst effects on public health and the economy. This includes measures related to paid vacation, debt relief, waiver of work requirements, guaranteed care health, UBI, detention (pre-trial, elderly, imm). “